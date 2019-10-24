Three Sun Prairie High School golfers have been named Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW) Academic All-State honorees for their recently concluded 2019 girls golf season.
Receiving a designation of High Honors was Sydney O’Hearn, while seniors Grace Holmes and Natalie Tiltrum received Honors.
O’Hearn, Holmes and Tiltrum met the GCAW criteria of having a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25, participated in at least 75% of their team’s varsity matches, and are at least sophomores in high school.
The GCAW was formed by high school golf coaches in 1986 to help build Wisconsin’s reputation for developing quality junior players by promoting golf in our schools and communities. Besides honoring both boys and girls who succeed as student athletes, the association also selects an annual All-State team for boys and girls based on their playing ability.An academic ‘Team’ award honoring high school teams with the highest cumulative GPA is also acknowledged. The girls’ team award will be announced in March, 2020.
