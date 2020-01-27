JANESVILLE — Overcoming some adversity and behind 26 personal records the Sun Prairie gymnastics team earned a 128.7500-113.800 win over Janesville Parker in a Big Eight Conference dual Thursday.
“Progress with personal records was our motto for the week,” said SPHS head coach Shannon Maly. “Our team score does not reflect how much this team has improved. We have been hovering under the 130 mark for a while, and to some that may look like we are not strong enough to challenge our conference championship title, (but) we think wrong … this team can score 135.”
The win kept the Cardinals undefeated in the Big Eight at 4-0.
Sun Prairie had to dig deep as a team after senior standout Amelia McDermott injured her ankle during the meet and learned even before the start of the night that freshman Martha Guelker would miss the entire night with an illness. On top of that, the team had just completed finals week.
Stepping up with a terrific night was Ellie Studier. The junior won the vault with a 9.050 (PR) score while finishing second on the balance beam (8.350), third on the uneven bars (7.5) and tied for sixth on floor exercise (7.550) for an all-around total of 32.450.
“Ellie Studier had an amazing vault. She has been focusing on her block and repulsion off the table in her handspring full,” said Maly.
With Studier leading the way the Cardinals finished 1-2-3 on the vault. Following Studier were sophomore Natalie Figueroa (8.450) and McDermott (8.4).
“With neither Amelia McDermott and Martha Guelker competing their normal vaults, the rest of the team made up for the missing competitors tonight. The team scored an impressive 34.20, .05 higher than their team best score for the season; we also took the top-5 spots, this speaks a lot for the depth we have on vault and how the girls are stepping up when others are unable to compete.”
Sophomore Taylor Smith, winning two events will earning the all-around title. Smith took first on the balance beam with a score of 8.4 and won the floor exercise with an 8.9.
“Taylor Smith has had two amazing meets in the past week. Last week at Craig she included a new handspring full pass into her routine, something she has been working on this season. Last week she scored an impressive 8.85 and tonight she hit her 8.90 (PR). She is so close to that 9.0 range and she is hungry for it,” said Maly.
Despite being injured, McDermott won the uneven bars with a 7.950, with Figueroa (7.9) and Studier (7.5) following in succession as the Cardinals took first, second and third in yet another event.
“This is where we saw a lot of improvement from many. We scored our highest team bar score for the season with a 30.8. We know we are much more capable of scoring even higher; as Amelia is healing we had to modify her routine,” Maly said.
Senior Dani Johnston is slowing returning from a hand injury but set a new PR on vault (8.35), while freshman Carly Gross also performed a new vault and it paid off to her advantage as well scoring an 8.10 (PR).
Gross finished in a tie for third on the floor exercise with an 8.0.
Figueroa finished second in the all-around with a score of 32.300.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will be back at home on Thursday hosting Madison West in a 6 p.m. start at Prairie Phoenix Academy.
SUN PRAIRIE 128.7500
JANESVILLE PARKER 113.800
Vault: 1. Studier, SP, 9.050; 2. Figueroa, SP, 8.450; 3. McDermott, SP, 8.4
Uneven bars: 1. McDermott, SP, 7.950; 2. Figueroa, SP, 7.9; 3. Studier, SP, 7.5.
Balance beam: 1. Smith, SP, 8.4; 2. Studier, SP, 8.350; 3. Runaas, JP, 8.1
Floor exercise: 1. Smith, SP, 8.9; 2. Figueroa, SP, 8.2; 3. Komprood, JP, 8.0
All-Around: 1. Studier, SP, 32.450; 2. Figueroa, SP, 32.300; 3. Runaas, JP, 30.300.
