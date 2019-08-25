MARSHALL — Not many baseball players like to bat last in the lineup, but J.P. Suchomel doesn’t mind.
“I do now,” said the Sun Prairie Red Birds third baseman after driving in four runs in his team’s 9-4 win over the Evansville Jays in the opening round of the Home Talent League Final Four Championship Series Sunday at Marshall Firemen’s Park.
The win gave the Red Birds, playing in their first HTL Final Four in 11 years, a 1-0 record in the round-robin tournament.
“It’s fun to see some of these guys that have been playing for a long time have a chance to get into the round-robin,” said Sun Prairie manager Mike Calkins. “Things are a little more intense but also exciting at the same time.”
Suchomel keyed a four-run second inning with a two-run double, then hit a clutch two-out single that scored another pair in the three-run fifth that gave the Red Birds a 7-2 advantage.
Sun Prairie will play host to the Sauk Prairie Twins on Sunday, Sept. 1. The battle of 1-0 teams takes place at 1 p.m. at Marshall Firemen’s Park.
A full story on the Red Birds’ first-round win will appear in Tuesday’s edition.
