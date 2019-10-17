The Sun Prairie football team has been in this position before, unfortunately for the third time, coming off a loss. And each time the team has responded with a victory.
That’s the focus this Friday as the Cardinals entertain Madison West in the both the Big Eight Conference and regular-season finale.
“We always talk to our kids about leaving their legacy and we can still do a lot of good things, as long as we continue to stay together, learn from mistakes and continue to push going forward,” said Cardinals head coach Brian Kaminski. “We want to have momentum going into the playoffs and then try to make a run at it.”
It will be a special night in many ways. Not only will the program be honoring several seniors on Senior Night, but it also will likely be the final game ever played on the current Ashley Field layout.
“That field has been a special place for a long time,” said Kaminski. “There’s going to be former alumni coming back, former coaches coming back, so we want to honor the people and the tradition that was set before us. It’s going to be a special night.”
A special groundbreaking ceremony following the game will usher out the field that was built in 1953, and welcome in the new Ashley Field that will be ready by the start of the 2020 season.
Sun Prairie (5-3 overall, 5-3 Big Eight) lost 35-19 to archrival Middleton last week, but the score was much closer than that. A costly turnover and big Middleton run right after resulted in a 14-point turnaround, and Middleton added two late scores to determine the final outcome.
The loss very well could have cost the Cardinals a Level 1 playoff game. The WIAA field and pairings will be announced Saturday.
Junior quarterback Brady Stevens continues to lead the Big Eight in passing, with 1,633 yards and 23 touchdowns. His main target, senior Colin Schaefer, has Big Eight-highs in yards (717) and receiving touchdowns (10).
Mekhi Gullens has 52 tackles, Addison Ostrenga has 10 tackles for a loss, Jacob Hellenbrand and Isaac Hamm have four quarterback sacks and Jamel Stone has four interceptions to lead the defense.
Hamm is likely to return after sitting out last week’s game with an injury.
Following losses to Madison Memorial and Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie responded with victories. So, if that formula continues, the Cards should be in line for a win this Friday against the Regents.
MADISON WEST
Madison West (4-4, 4-4) needs a win to qualify for the third-straight year, and the Regents have put themselves in that position with a three-game winning streak coming into Friday’s game.
“They’re explosive and they have some weapons. They have a run game and a quarterback that can get involved in the offense,” said Kaminski.
Nazier Jones leads the team with 605 yards rushing and six touchdowns, while the junior tailback has added 220 yards receiving and an additional TD.
“We have to shut down the run first, that’s key,” Kaminski added.
Senior Ezra Thompson will be under center. Thompson has completed 42-of-86 passes for 618 yards and five touchdowns, but has been intercepted six times.
Junior defensive back Matthew McLain has team-highs in both tackles (76) and tackles for a loss (12), while senior linebacker William Gutknecht has nine quarterback sacks.
“I expect them to come out and try everything in their playbook, maybe an onside kick, a double pass, things of that nature and we have to be ready for that,” said Kaminski.
THE SERIES
Sun Prairie has won the last 14 meetings, including a 42-6 win in last year.
