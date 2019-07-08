The Sun Prairie Red Birds were just happy to be playing over the Fourth of July holiday. In their first action since June 20, the local Home Talent League amateur baseball squad earned a pair of Sunday League wins, and in the process extended their lead in the Eastern Section.
The Red Birds traveled to Portage on the Fourth of July and needed just seven innings to dispose of the Skeeters.
Jack Maastricht got busy on the basepaths on Thursday, knocking four hits in Sun Prairie’s 12-2 victory over Portage. Maastricht singled in the second, singled in the third, doubled in the fifth, and homered in the seventh.
Maastricht drove in a game-high four runs.
Sun Prairie fired up the offense in the first inning when Randy Molina hit a solo homer. The Red Birds scored four more runs in the second inning to go up 6-1, with a single by Justin Krebs and a double by Ty Hamilton keying the rally.
Nate Hoffman was the winning pitcher for Sun Prairie. The right-hander surrendered two runs on three hits over five innings, striking out five. Logan Lange threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Kyle Chappell took the loss for the Skeeters (3-5), allowing 12 runs on 16 hits and striking out five over seven innings.
Sun Prairie totaled 16 hits in the game. Maastricht, Molina, Robbie Knorr, Hamilton, and Krebs each collected multiple hits.
SUN PRAIRIE 7
RIO 4
The Red Birds made it a weekend sweep earning a 7-4 Sunday League win over the visiting Rio Railmen.
A three-run SP fourth inning proved to be the turning point, giving the Birds a 5-2 advantage, one they would not relinquish.
Rio (4-5) closed the tap to 5-3 with a run in the top of the sixth, but a two-run seventh ended any hopes of a Railmen comeback.
Taylor Middaugh scattered five hits while striking out nine in seven innings before giving way to Logan Lange. Lange pitched two hitless innings.
Krebs and Maastricht continued their hot hitting each with three hits at the top of the order, while Middaugh helped his own cause going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Molina drove in a pair.
The Red Birds (11-3 overall, 9-1 Sunday League) hold a 2 ½-game lead over Monona (6-3) in the race for the Eastern Section championship.
UP NEXT
The Red Birds will remain busy playing three games in three days. On Thursday, they host Rio in East Night League play with the first pitch at 7 p.m. at Ashley Field. On Friday, Montello visits Ashley Field for a 7:30 p.m. start. And on Saturday, the Birds host Poynette in a 1 p.m. start at Ashley.
(Thursday’s Game)
RED BIRDS 12, SKEETERS 2 (7 inn.)
Sun Prairie 242 010 2 — 12 16 1
Portage 100 010 0 — 2 4 3
Sun Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi) — Jenkins 5-1-1-0, Maastricht 5-3-4-4, Ney 0-0-0-0, Molina 4-2-2-2, Stupar 1-0-0-0, Hamilton 5-2-2-2, Krebs 5-0-2-2, Schmidt 4-0-1-1, Mailandt 1-0-0-0, Hoffman 3-0-1-0, Lange 0-0-0-0, Calkins 3-1-1-0, Wilke 0-0-0-0, Knorr 3-3-2-0. Totals — 39-12-16-11.
Portage (ab-r-h-rbi) — B. Greene 4-1-1-1, E. Greene 2-0-0-0, Mace 4-0-0-0, Hamilton 4-0-0-0, Bortz 3-0-3-1, Kastneholz 3-0-0-0, Walz 2-1-0-0, Chappell 2-0-0-0, Garrigan 1-0-0-0. Totals — 25-2-4-2.
2B — Hamilton, Maastricht, Knorr. HR — Molina, Maastricht.
Pitching HO — Hoffman 3 in 5, Lange 1 in 2; Chappell 16 in 7. ER — Hoffman 2, Lange 0; Chappell 11. SO — Hoffman 5, Lange 2; Chappell 5. BB — Hoffman 5, Lange 1; Chappell 3.
W — Hoffman. L — Chappell.
(Friday’s Game)
RED BIRDS 7, RAILMEN 4
Rio 001 101 001 — 4 5 1
Sun Prairie 101 300 20x — 7 10 2
Rio (ab-r-h-rbi) — Zerbel 4-0-1-1, Jenkins 5-1-1-0, B. Kerney 2-1-0-0, Prochnow 4-0-1-0, Strouse 4-0-1-1, Hankee 3-1-0-0, T. Kerney 4-0-0-0, Seth 3-0-0-0, Hoene 0-0-0-0, Manual 4-1-1-1. Totals — 33-4-5-3.
Sun Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi) — Krebs 5-3-3-0, Maastricht 4-1-3-1, Molina 4-0-1-2, Schmidt 3-1-0-1, Wilke 5-0-1-1, Calkins 4-0-0-0, Middaugh 3-1-2-1, Lange 0-0-0-0, Mailandt 2-1-0-0, Knorr 3-0-0-0. Totals — 33-7-10-6.
2B — Zerbel; Krebs, Maastricht.
Pitching HO — Jenkins 5 in 3 1/3, T. Kerney 4 in 3 2/3, Strouse 1 in 1; Middaugh 5 in 7, Lange 0 in 2. ER — Jenkins 4, T. Kerney 3, Strouse 0; Middaugh 3, Lange 0. SO — Jenkins 2, T. Kerney 0, Strouse 1; Middaugh 9, Lange 3. BB — Jenkins 4, T. Kerney 4, Strouse 0; Middaugh 3, Lange 2.
W — Middaugh. L — Jenkins.
