Former Sun Prairie alder and Wisconsin Department of Transportation official William T. “Bill” Wambach died on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at age 94.
Wambach served as District 3 Alder in the early 1990s, during what would begin the growth of Sun Prairie. His engineering background guided many of his decisions
A pilot, Wambach was actively involved in the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles program. In the 2018 “We Shall Not Forget” section in the Sun Prairie Star, Wambach recalled his first exposure to flying. The 17-year-old Milwaukee teen signed on as an officer trainee in the U.S. Navy in 1943, when recruiters were scouring local high schools looking for young men to enlist in World War II. The young recruit was sent to Lawrence College for general science and given some options: deck officer, chaplain, gunnery officer or pilot.
Wambach didn’t hesitate, still on a high from taking a $1 plane ride at a local airstrip.
“When they said, pilot, I said woo-hoo, that was No. 1 for me,” Wambach remembered.
Flying had been Wambach’s dream since he was a kid when he and his brother used to make paper airplanes, douse the wings with lighter fluid, and send them streaking through the air from their home’s balcony.
Wambach was sent to preparatory flight school and then advanced flight training at the Naval Air Station Chase Field in Beeville, Texas.
Wambach’s favorite was the SBD-5 “Dauntless”, a naval scout plane and dive bomber.
The young pilot only got eight flights in the plane, nicknamed “slow but deadly,” but was impressed. It was some of Wambach’s last training flight before getting his wings and commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps on March 20, 1946.
“It wasn’t speedy but it was very maneuverable, it could out-dive the Japanese,” said Wambach, who had aspirations to become a fighter pilot. But that wasn’t in the cards for Wambach.
While he was learning how to fly in the United States, Allied troops were finding victory overseas. In May 1945, German forces surrendered and after atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, Japan surrendered.
Wambach was sent home to inactive duty on May 5, 1946, with almost three years of military service adventure to kindle his love of flying. Still in his early 20s and in the reserves until 1949, Wambach went back to Marquette University and earned a civil engineer degree, got married to his lifelong love, Lorette, had children, and put his flying aspirations aside.
That is, until he took ground school courses at MATC and obtained his civilian private pilot’s license at 63 years old. Then he filled up his log book, taking his family, friends and fellow pilots up for rides.
For more than three decades he helped organize Young Eagle flights that give free airplane rides to youngsters and teens. The EAA program goal is to inspire teens to make aviation a career and lifelong passion. Millions of youth have taken rides, with Wambach laying claim to providing 672 kids with Young Eagle flights. Last year, at age 92, Wambach said it was two years since he’d been at the controls of a plane, but thanks to a healthy body and mind, he was ready to get back at it.
“I just need to get my check ride,” Wambach said, “so I can fly again.”
Wambach was also active in Masters Track and Field. In 2018, he was inducted into the Wisconsin Senior Olympics Hall of Fame. Few people know Wambach got his start in the sport in 1939 when he won his first medal at a half-mile race in West Allis. He began competing in the Wisconsin Senior Olympics Hall of Fame in 1991, and set nine records. As of 2019, Wambach still held the record in the Men’s 80-84 Long Jump, the 85-89 High Jump, and the 90-94 High Jump as well as the Long Jump and Triple Jump.
He also competed in seven National Senior Games, winning seven medals — even setting a national record in 2007 in the high jump.
The Patrick Marsh Conservancy also benefited from Wambach’s time and attention. For years, Wambach assisted with a Green Bay Packers ticket raffle to benefit the conservancy — even helping to draw the winning tickets. He helped raise thousands of dollars for the conservancy through that raffle of Packers tickets from Tom and Betty Gene Diener.
That’s because Wambach helped develop the marsh as a by-product of the reconstruction of Highway 151, when it was expanded from two lanes to four lanes.
“I really didn’t get to know Bill Wambach until late in 2004, but his reputation had preceded him,” recalled former Sun Prairie mayor Joe Chase. “At this time Bill was very involved with the Sun Prairie Rotary, and the Patrick Marsh Conservancy. You could always count on Bill’s annual appeal to buy raffle tickets for Patrick Marsh.”
“Later I learned of his motivational drive to be a Senior Olympian. He stayed very fit and nimble as he practiced his high jump,” recalled Chase, who visited Wambach in his final days. “He loved to compete and went home many times with a first place trophy.
“The other thing about Bill was his wit. He was a great story teller and the stories always had a punch-line, followed by his good-natured laugh which engulfed others to laugh right along with him,” Chase said.
“I will regret not being able to be in his fun-loving presence. He always made people feel comfortable and included in a conversation. I would have truly enjoyed the opportunity to sit down and while away an afternoon play sheepshead (including the many side conversations) or to have him bring me up to speed on a game of skat.
“Our community will remember him in high regard for his many contributions,” Chase said. “I will always regard him as an endearing friend.”
Wambach was also active in the Sun Prairie Rotary Club, and was a booster of the solar cooker program — even giving presentations to the club about the benefits of it in Third World countries served by Rotary International. Through Rotary, Wambach also was able to get the club to participate in cleaning up several areas around Patrick Marsh.
Wambach’s reputation as a community booster earned him the James J. Reininger Lifetime Achievement Award in November, 2015. He also won the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Length of Service Award in 2017.
“I met Bill when I joined the Rotary Club of Sun Prairie in 2013,” recalled City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer. “Bill was a long standing member of Rotary and was very active in many of the Rotary Club’s activities including Patrick Marsh, membership and community outreach and fundraising.”
Like Chase, Oppenheimer also recalled Wambach’s sense of humor.
“Bill had an amazing sense of humor. He interjected humor into every discussion,” Oppenheimer said.
“He was full of life and energy. He cared deeply about Sun Prairie,” the city administrator added.
“He would tell stories about his time on the City Council,” Oppenheimer said, “and his work to develop Patrick Marsh when he was employed at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
“Bill was an athlete, a Rotarian, a civic leader, a story teller, a devoted family man and a great person,” Oppenheimer concluded. “I will miss him.”
Wambach attended both Marquette University and Lawrence College as an undergraduate, completing his master’s degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Wisconsin. His work with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation took him and his family all across the state of Wisconsin.
Wambach’s love of education resulted in his volunteer work for the Sun Prairie Area School District as a tutor, but also became involved in the Sun Prairie Education Foundation as a member of its board of directors.
He participated in many SPEF Keys to the Future fundraisers, but also was on hand when the board distributed grants to educators in the schools.
His passion for education led him to support two high schools in the April 2, 2019 referendum.
In a letter to the Sun Prairie Star, Wambach wrote, “The only argument put forth for one high school then that made any sense was that it creates a larger pool of student athletes for competing in the Big 8 Conference. However, two high schools give more kids the opportunity to compete. I am a retiree, too, age 93, and strongly support giving the kids those opportunities to compete. I’ll gladly pay my higher school tax in order to give the students those opportunities.”
Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, is handling arrangements for the family. The family requests a donation to Agrace Hospice Care in lieu of flowers.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. also on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, located at 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, with Msgr. Donn Heiar presiding. Visitation will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 at the church until the time of the service.
--Jennifer Fetterly contributed to this story
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.