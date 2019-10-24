Karlie Jean McNabb, affectionately known as K.J., explodes off the floor to lead each and every celebration of a point won by the Sun Prairie High School volleyball team. Her exuberance, energy and ear-to-ear smile spreads through the Cardinal team like a cheerleader firing up the crowd at a Homecoming football game.
And there’s a reason why … she used to cheer competitively.
“I did competitive cheerleading for seven years before I started volleyball,” she said. “It was high intensity and truly helped me become a better athlete.”
Fortunately for the Cardinal volleyball team, she gave up her pom poms and has become one of the most prolific players in program history.
A 5-foot-9 outside hitter, McNabb leads Sun Prairie with 408 kills and a 43.1 kill percentage, while adding 250 digs, 62 aces and has a hitting percentage of .279. She recorded her 1,000th-career kill during the Neenah Invitational in early October.
McNabb has committed to play collegiately at Loyola University in Chicago.
She is looking to finish her career on a high note, returning to the WIAA State Volleyball Tournament for a second-straight year, this time bringing home the program’s first gold ball.
McNabb and the Cardinals earned a trip to Green Bay’s Resch Center last year, but suffered a 3-1 quarterfinal loss to eventual Division 1 runner-up Oconomowoc.
The loss has fueled McNabb.
“Absolutely!” she said. “Having had the taste of what it’s like to be at state just motivates me more to get back there again. Our team made goals at the beginning of the season on what we wanted to accomplish and going back to state is at the very top our list. Everything we do at practice is preparation for achieving our goals.”
Another loss has been on both her and her team’s mind, a 3-1 decision to Verona on Sept. 26, eventually ending Sun Prairie’s run of three straight Big Eight Conference championships.
“The Verona loss was tough. We all obviously wanted a different outcome, but we just have to take that loss and move forward. We need to all remember how it felt to lose that game and use that feeling as motivation to not let that happen again,” McNabb said.
Sun Prairie took one step toward avenging that loss beating the Wildcats in three sets in the Big Eight Tournament championship game last Saturday.
McNabb and the Cardinals could face Verona again, on their court. Sun Prairie (37-7) is a No. 3 seed going into the WIAA Division 1 tournament and if both the Cardinals and Wildcats win two regional games, will meet in a sectional semifinal on Halloween.
McNabb was promoted to the varsity as a sophomore where she earned second-team All-Big Eight honors after recording 212 kills while playing alongside current University of Louisville sophomore Claire Chaussee.
“Claire was someone who really helped me as a player. I always looked up to Claire ever since I started playing. She is so talented and inspired me to work hard so I could fill her shoes once she graduated,” said McNabb. “I am also so thankful for ALL my current teammates, I couldn’t be successful without every single one of them. They all have helped me in some many ways, and I cannot thank each of them enough; they truly are my family and friends for life.”
With Chaussee graduated, McNabb was passed the baton as team leader. All she did was lead the team with 447 kills, 252 digs and 65 aces while earning first-team All-Big Eight and second-team All-State recognition.
“K.J. had a great junior year and has had a great career so far,” said Sun Prairie head coach T.J. Rantala of McNabb in the season preview. “She did some phenomenal things, she’s hungry. She’s gone each step from a sectional final as a sophomore and a sectional championship as a junior. I feel that her leadership is showing through.”
Rantala has coached McNabb each step of her high school career.
“I can’t even begin to explain how much Coach Rantala and Coach (Janelle) Richard mean to me. I am very close with both coaches and am so so thankful to have them. They have not only taught me crucial volleyball skills, but also life skills,” McNabb said.
“They are truly role models to me and inspire me with all they do. They have helped me so much in my career and I wouldn’t be the player I am without their hard work.”
She also has had strong support from her family.
“My parents have been huge influences to me. They are the most supportive parents. They have never missed one of my games. They mean the world to me and I am so blessed to have them. They have done whatever they needed to to make sure I have found the most success,” she said.
McNabb knows her high school career is coming to an end, but she expressed how much she has enjoyed playing for the Cardinal program.
“Playing for Sun Prairie volleyball means so much to me. I am so blessed to have ended up in such an amazing program — I wouldn’t be the volleyball player I am without Sun Prairie volleyball — I have had such an amazing opportunity to play for such talented coaches and with some amazing players,” said McNabb. “The other cool thing about high school sports is having the school and community there to support you.”
It will now be the students, staff and community cheering on Karlie Jean McNabb … hopefully all the way to a state championship.
Go Cards Go!
