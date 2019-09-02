BELOIT — This was more like it.
After an uncharacteristically uneven performance in its season opener, the Sun Prairie football team gave notice to the rest of the Big Eight Conference that they still have plenty of fight Friday night in Beloit.
The Cardinals (1-1) dominated the Purple Knights (1-1) in every facet of the game, winning 47-7 to even their record at 1-1 on the season.
Sun Prairie out-gained Beloit Memorial 328-78. Take out Purple Knights quarterback Shelvin Garrett’s 80-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and the Knights would’ve been held to negative yardage.
Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski said it was good to see his team bounce back after a season-opening loss to Madison Memorial.
“We just knew we wanted to get back to playing Sun Prairie football,” Kaminski said. “At times, we did that last week and at times we didn’t. We had a lot of respect for Beloit, and we knew that they had a quarterback that could hurt you if he got in space. So, our goal was to contain him, and besides that one run, we did that. I was really proud of our defensive effort.”
Sun Prairie also had a balanced attack, rushing for 157 yards while passing for 171.
“Ideally, we want to have a 50-50 balance whenever we can,” Kaminski said. “We want to be able to take what the defense is giving us. We liked some of our matchups on the outside, and Brady has a good arm and for the most part really played well tonight. It all starts up front, and our offensive lineman did their job, too.
“Every win is a big win,” Kaminski continued. “You’ve got to get five to get in the playoffs, and we don’t take any team lightly. I’m very proud of our football team with the way they responded. It’s tough to get back to work after a loss, but we told our guys that there are going to be five to seven plays each game that determine the outcome, and we’ve got to get that effort on every play like that’s going to be one of the five to seven. We got the effort that we were looking for tonight.”
Beloit Memorial coach Ken DuBose praised the Cardinals’ defensive strategy.
“They made the decision that they were going bring a lot of pressure off the edge and force Shelvin to run up the middle,” DuBose said. “All of his runs last week were outside the pocket. We made the adjustment, and he got off one big run, but that was it.”
After the two teams traded punts to begin the game, the Cardinals drew first blood on a pass from junior quarterback Brady Stevens to Nathan Schauer that went for 25 yards to make it 6-0.
Stevens struck again, this time to Colin Schaefer for a 15-yard score to make it 13-0 with 4:26 left in the first quarter.
Stevens scored on a keeper to make it 20-0 on the next drive.
After Garrett’s 80-yard touchdown, it took just two plays for the Cardinals to respond, as Stevens hit Schaefer from 27 yards out to make it 27-7.
Schauer plunged in from the two with 5:23 left in the first half to make it 34-7, a score that would hold up at intermission.
The Cardinals added two quick scores early in the fourth quarter to get the running clock rolling, scoring on an Ethan Woodard run and a five-yard scamper by Andrew Stoner following a Beloit Memorial turnover to make it 47-7.
The fourth quarter played out as most fourth quarters with running clocks do: Very quickly, with little action to speak of.
Stevens had his second-straight game with three touchdown passes, and was an efficient 10-of-18 for 171 yards through the air.
Schaefer caught five of those passes for 95 yards and two scores, while Schauer ran for 60 yards on 10 carries.
Jacob Hellenbrand recorded six tackles, including a quarterback sack, to lead the defense.
The Cardinals had their equalizing victory, the 20th straight over the Purple Knights dating back to 1999.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals will remain on the road in Week 3 traveling to Janesville Parker.
It will be the final game, barring playoffs, that the Cardinals will play at Monetery Stadium as Parker will join join the Badger Conference in football next season.
Kickoff Friday is 7 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 47
BELOIT MEMORIAL 7
Sun Prairie 13 21 13 0 — 47
Beloit 0 7 0 0 — 7
Sun Prairie — Schauer, 32 pass from Stevens (kick failed).
Sun Prairie — Schaefer, 15 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — Stevens, 6 run (Konopacki kick).
Beloit Memorial — Garrett II, 80 run (kick good).
Sun Prairie — Schaefer, 27 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — Schauer, 2 run (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — Woodard, 1 run (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — Stoner, 6 run (Konopacki kick).
First Downs — SP 18, BM 6. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — SP 32-157, BM 27-82. Passing Yards — SP 171, BM -4. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — SP 10-18-0, BM 3-8-0. Fumbles-lost — SP 0-0, BM 1-1. Penalties-yards — SP 2-5, BM 10-91.
