Growing up on the baseball diamond, Walker Jenkins always dreamed of playing for a big-time college program.
While at Sun Prairie, Jenkins was a great defensive shortstop with a solid, reliable bat. But when Jenkins graduated in 2017, he didn’t get the college offers he had desired.
His backup plan was to head to Madison Area Technical College, play his heart out on the field for two years and wow Division I college coaches.
Jenkins did just that.
The University of Virginia was in search of a shortstop and the coaching staff fell in love with Jenkins’ game. After receiving an offer, Jenkins couldn’t pass up on the opportunity. In early June, Jenkins committed to the baseball-rich Atlantic Coast Conference program.
“Coming out of high school, I was told I couldn’t play at a school like that, that I wouldn’t play shortstop at the next level and I couldn’t hit at that level, either,” Jenkins said. “So, for me it’s pretty exciting that all the hard work that I’ve put in the last two years has finally paid off. I’m really excited to head over there and prove to myself that I can play at that level and be a good player at that level, too.”
Sun Prairie baseball coach Rob Hamilton knew that if Jenkins worked hard, he would get the shot he wanted.
“Really excited for him,” Hamilton said. “He really had a plan and he stuck with it. He knew that he wanted to go big time and he didn’t just cave in when those schools weren’t calling right away. He really believed in himself and it paid off for him.”
Prior to playing in the NJCAA Division II World Series at the end of May, Jenkins started talking to Virginia coaches. After the World Series, some big-name teams drew interest in Jenkins including South Carolina and Missouri State.
In early June, Jenkins took an official visit to Virginia and enjoyed the scenic Charlottesville campus. On that same trip, he stopped by to check out Missouri State.
Jenkins verbally committed to Virginia just a couple days after his visit.
“It was not just one or two things that I liked about it,” said Jenkins, who will major in sports administration. “Honestly, everything about it was pretty cool. Like I said, the coach staff is genuinely good people and I really liked that a lot about that program.”
Jenkins — who transferred to Sun Prairie from O’Fallon, Missouri prior to his junior year — loves the program Virginia has piece together. In 2014, the Cavaliers finished national runner-up and the next season it won the College World Series.
“Just talking to the coaching staff at Virginia, I had a really good opportunity to play right away,” Jenkins said. “Obviously, the degree at Virginia is a pretty cool opportunity to pursue and the coaching staff there, they’re just really good people. It’s kind of hard to find that these days, I think.”
“They’re getting a really good baseball player, getting a really good kid as well,” Hamilton said. “Just a tenacious competitor would be probably the thing that comes to my mind more than anything when you talk about Walker.”
As a freshman in 2018, Jenkins hit .374, scored 42 runs and drove in 28 runs as the WolfPack made the NJCAA Division II World Series.
Jenkins, who is 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, had a rocky start to his sophomore campaign. In the first six games, he was 2-for-17 (.118) at the plate.
“I was just working on some things and at the beginning of the year I was just trying to see what was working for me,” Jenkins said. “I made a couple adjustments with my swing in the winter and they weren’t translating to the plate early on. So, I just worked through a couple things, mechanical things in my swing, to get back to how I’d been hitting last year and I started to come along with my swing.”
The rest of the season, Jenkins hit .365 — including an eight-game stretch in which he went 15-for-28 (.536) — and finished with a .342 batting average.
“I got away from who I was as a player and that’s getting on base, hitting line drives and playing good defense,” Jenkins said. “But once I kind of came back to who I am, things started to click for me.”
Hamilton, who coached Jenkins for two seasons, saw a changed hitter at the plate as the season wore on.
“I just saw a kid that was really confident and was confident to swing and hit the ball in the gap,” Hamilton said. “He was also confident to lay one down and let his speed get him a base hit because he’s really quick down the line.”
Jenkins, who played in all 53 of his team’s games, ended his sophomore season with an on-base percentage of .442 and was a remarkable 30-for-30 on stolen base attempts.
Defensively, Jenkins had a fielding percentage of .923 but committed just nine errors in his final 39 games.
His defense is a big reason Division I coaches came after him, noted Hamilton.
“I think defensively, he’s as good as there is,” Hamilton said. “He’s just extremely quick and very accurate with his throws and he’s just really scrappy. His offense has improved drastically over the last two years at Madison College. I think he’s a complete player.”
Jenkins had signed a contract with the Green Bay Booyah to play Northwoods League ball this summer, but because he found out he needed to complete a couple classes at Madison College prior to heading to Virginia, Walker isn’t able to pay with the Booyah. Instead, Jenkins will play some Home Talent games, hit the weight room hard and frequent the GRB Academy facility to field ground balls and hit in the cages.
Jenkins was told by the Virginia coaches he will get a chance to come right into fall ball and compete for the starting shortstop position.
“He certainly won’t be afraid of the big moment,” Hamilton said. “He lives for it. He’s one of the most intense, competitive kids we’ve had in our program.”
Playing at Virginia, Jenkins will attract plenty of exposure to professional scouts. It’s always been Jenkins’ dream to play pro baseball and he can see that vision becoming clearer by the day.
“I think there’s an opportunity there for me to continue my career to the pro level but obviously it’s going to come with even more hard work – harder work than I’ve ever put in, honestly,” Jenkins said. “But I trust my ability and I think I have a shot at doing that.”
