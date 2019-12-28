Sun Prairie Storm swam to victory at Sun Prairie High School last weekend. Nine area teams competed in the mega meet including Badger Aquatic Club, Deforest, Freeport, Green County YMCA, Madison Aquatic Club, Oregon, Waunakee, Watertown and YMCA of Dane County.
Sun Prairie girls and boys combined to win the meet with 4,626.5 points over BAC (2nd) and MAC (3rd).
“Coming off a week of major meets, I was concerned about a bit of a letdown from our swimmers but they really stepped up to the challenge. We had some incredible swims in finals and our younger swimmers took on some challenging events. It was a great meet for all of our kids,” said Storm head coach Michael White of the results.
Sixty percent of swimmers achieved lifetime bests. There were 11 new state cuts and four new team records. Breeley Hastings set records for girls 8-and-under 25 and 100 backstrokes. Ruthie Pavelski established records for the 13-14 girls with her 50 butterfly and 400 IM.
Other notable swims include a second place on the podium for 9-10 boys Holden Hessling’s 100 breaststroke; Gus Schasker took third for the 13-14 boys 50 breast; and Bella Snook earned second place for the girls 15-and-over 200 freestyle.
Upcoming meets include the Mid-States All-Star Meet Jan. 4-5 in Indianapolis, and the Rising Stars Dual Jan. 10 at Lodi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.