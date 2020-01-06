The Sun Prairie wrestling team got away from Big Eight Conference competition and took on four non-conference opponents over the past weekend.
FORT ATKINSON 64
SUN PRAIRIE 4
Sun Prairie hosted Fort Atkinson in a non-conference dual on Friday.
The Cardinals earned their lone win and points in the first match of the night, as Alex Yelk earned a 9-1 major decision over the Blackhawks’ Angela Unate at 113.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN INVITE
The Cardinals dropped decisions of 57-18 to Jefferson, 48-15 to Brookfield Central and 33-30 to host Lakeside Lutheran in the Lakeside Lutheran Duals on Saturday in Lake Mills.
Brendan Shannon had the most success winning all three of his matches by pin. Competing at 195 pounds, the senior pinned Jefferson’s Brady Lehman in 3:16 and Brookfield’s Jack Strobel in 3:02, before pinning Lakeside’s Kyle Doering in 1:03 at 220 pounds.
At 285, Gabe Eull earned a pair of wins, pinning Jefferson’s Chayce Rayner in 3:11 while receiving a forfeit win against Lakeside Lutheran.
At 120, Rachel Zych earned a pair of forfeit victories for the Cardinals.
Other winners on the day included Blake Wagner, a 3-1 winner over Brookfield Central’s Jonah Morioka at 152; Max Breunig, a winner by pin on 1:53 over Lakeside’s Ethan Lozano at 170; Dominic Brown, a 6-0 winner over Lakeside’s Joel Balistreri at 182; and Isaiah Abernathy-Duewel, a forfeit decision over Lakeside at 195.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals return to Big Eight dual action Friday hosting Madison East in a 7 p.m. start at Sun Prairie Field House.
