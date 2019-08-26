“There is no doubt that the team’s goal is to do better.”
The opening quote by Sun Prairie head girls swimming coach Nancy Harms means only one thing: look out Big Eight Conference, the Cardinals are coming.
Sun Prairie is coming off its greatest season ever, finishing third in the state. And a big part of that WIAA Division 1 Top 3 team returns.
Leading the way is Sophie Fiske, the defending state champion in 50 and 100-yard freestyle.
“Sophie has competed in some meets at the national level over the past year which helps to increase confidence,” said Harms. “Sophie has stayed in great shape over the year and has attended national leadership camp through USA swimming as well.”
Also back are 2018 state qualifiers Janelle Schulz, Cassidy Carey, Bree Moericke, Grace Sala and Hannah Marshall.
Schulz, a junior, finished ninth in the 200 IM and 10th in the 100 breaststroke, but she also was part of the state champion 400 freestyle and seventh-place 200 medley relay teams.
“Janelle continues to improve, she’s very strong in IM, breaststroke and freestyle,” Harms said of Schulz, who also competed at the national level over the summer.
Carey, a senior, was part of the seventh-place medley relay while placing 10th in the 100 butterfly and 12th in the backstroke.
“Cassidy Carey has verbally committed to Illinois State. She has continued to improve in back and fly and has trained very hard all year. Cassidy also competed at the national level this year,” said Harms.
Moericke, a senior, was part of the seventh-place medley relay while finishing 20th in the 100 freestyle. But she did reach the podium twice, as part of the state champion 400 freestyle and third-place 200 freestyle relay teams.
“Bree Moericke will contribute in the free, fly and IM; Bree also competed at the national level this summer,” Harms said.
Sala, a junior, was on the podium as part of the 200 freestyle team, and also competed at state as an individual finishing 17th in the 100 butterfly and 20th in the 200 IM
“Grace has also worked hard over this past year to continue to improve her strength and skill. I expect to see her excel in all strokes, including 500 freestyle,” said Harms.
Marshall, a senior, was on the third-place 200 freestyle team.
“We will look to Hannah for leadership in the 200, 100 and 50 free,” said Harms.
Placing two ahead of Sun Prairie in the final D1 state standings was none other than Big Eight Conference champion Middleton.
“Middleton will continue to be strong and Memorial, West, and Verona are ever strong,” said Harms.
Harms also sees big things this season from juniors Ella Gunnink and Brooke Crosby.
“Ella came on strong last year at the end of the season in back and fly and IM. I expect that we will also see her in breast as well this year,” she remarked. “Brooke has returned to the team after a one year hiatus with cross country. Brooke will be a strong force in fly and back as well as free.”
Harms also believes some incoming freshmen will contribute.
“We have a strong freshman group which is helping to replace our seniors. We also have a very strong soph, jr, senior group with good experience and strong leadership skills.”
They include Olivia Sala, Ruthie Pavelski, while others to watch are Bella Snook, Lily Breyer, Brooke Laube, Brielle Laube, Ellie Reeder, Abby Krejcha and Heidi Hellenbrand.
