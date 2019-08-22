MADISON — The Sun Prairie girls golf team earned a split on Monday. Competing in the Madison La Follette Triangular at Yahara Golf Course, the Cardinals shot a 389 finishing behind Janesville Craig (369) and ahead of the host Lancers who had to default after only having two players participate.
Sydney O’Hearn was one again on her game leading the Lady Cardinals with a 78.
“Sydney O’Hearn played beautifully with a 78, tying for first,” said SPHS head coach Shana Tiltrum.
Grace Holmes and Natalie Tiltrum followed with 18-hole rounds of 101 and 104, respectively.
“Natalie and Grace we’re disappointed with their scores,” Shana Tiltrum said.
But freshman Sophia Royle did well at her first varsity match, carding a 106.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie returns to the links Monday participating in the Crusade Fore a Cure event at Maple Bluff Country Club. Tee time is noon.
The Cardinals will then play Wednesday in the Portage Invitational, teeing it up at 9 a.m. at Portage Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.