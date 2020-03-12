Sun Prairie senior Kaden Brunson has been selected as Big Eight Conference co-Player of the Year in boys hockey.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound forward shares the honor with Verona senior forward Cale Rufenacht.
Brunson led the Cardinals to a runner-up finish in the Big Eight (behind Verona). He paced the team with 63 points, including team-highs in assists (36), short-handed goals (5) and game-winning goals (5). His 27 goals were second on the team.
Brunson, an honorable mention selection as a junior, finished his career with 178 points — 67 goals and 111 assists.
Joining Brunson on the All-Big Eight first team were Carter Watters and Nick Johnson.
Watters, a 5-11, 190 senior forward, led Sun Prairie with 31 goals and 10 power-play goals. He also had 24 assists, finishing second to Brunson in points scored with 55.
Johnson, a 6-1, 175 junior defenseman, scored 11 goals while adding 19 assists for 32 points. He scored six power-play goals and shared team game-winning goals honors with Brunson.
Johnson was an honorable mention selection as a sophomore.
The final postseason honor recognition went to Davis Hamilton. The 6-0, 195 sophomore forward scored 11 goals and assisted on 24 for 35 points this season. Hamilton had three power-play goals.
Joel Marshall, who not only led Verona to the Big Eight title but the WIAA Division state championship, was named Coach of the Year.
2019-20 ALL-BIG EIGHT
BOYS HOCKEY TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Player Position School Yr.
Kaden Brunson Forward Sun Prairie Sr.
Carter Watters Forward Sun Prairie Sr.
Cal Rufenacht Forward Verona Sr.
Walker Haessig Forward Verona Jr.
Devin Huie Defenseman West Sr.
Nick Johnson Defenseman Sun Prairie Jr.
Nathan Jurrens Defenseman Verona Jr.
Kaden Grant Goalie Verona Jr.
SECOIND TEAM
Derek Buckalew Forward Memorial Sr.
Alex Duchemin Forward West Jr.
Brooks Kalschuer Forward Middleton Sr.
Jake Schaffner Forward Verona Fr.
Beckett Frey Defenseman West Sr.
Noah Ehrhardt Defenseman Middleton Jr.
Josh Osting Defenseman Verona Jr.
Ian Hedian Goalie West Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Connor Evans Forward Beloit Fr.
Aiden Wright Goalie Beloit Jr.
Inde Abresch Forwardt East/LaF So.
AJ Russotto Defenseman Janseville Sr.
Jack Faulkner Forward Memorial Sr.
Sam Knight Defeseman Memorial So.
Aiden Baccus Forward West So.
Eric Horein Forward West So.
Brian Frusciante Forward Middleton Sr.
Davis Hamilton Forward Sun Prairie So.
Leo Renlund Forward Verona Jr.
Keegan Lindell Defenseman Verona Sr.
CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Kaden Brunson — Sun Prairie
Cale Rufenacht — Verona
COACH OF THE YEAR
Joel Marshall — Verona
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.