Make it six in a row and counting.
The Cap City Cougars’ winning streak to open the 2019-20 season continued over the weekend, as the Cougars defeated a pair of opponents to remain undefeated. First up was a trip to River Hills on Friday night against the Central Wisconsin Storm.
Cap City 3,
Central Wisconsin 1
In a contest between state semifinalists from a season ago, the Cougars were in for an evenly-matched game. Cap City struck first, with Camille Baker – from Lauren Bliefernicht – scoring the game’s first goal barely two minutes after the puck dropped.
Cap City’s 1-0 lead remained for much of the opening period, but the Storm found the back of the net with just over two minutes to go until the first intermission. The two teams skated to a 1-1 score heading into the second period.
From the second period on, Cap City’s goaltender Lexi Holman played a near-perfect game, making a combined 18 saves in the second and third periods to keep Central Wisconsin off the scoreboard.
Meanwhile, on the other end of the ice, Zephryn Jager gave the Cougars another lead late in the second, scoring on an assist from Bliefernicht and Brynna Banuelos. Late in the third, the Cougars got another goal to seal the victory; Amanda Bauer beat Central Wisconsin’s goalie – with an assist from Mackenzie Rosin – with under three minutes to go to put Cap City up 3-1.
Holman made a total of 29 saves on the game to earn the victory in goal.
The Cougars then had a quick turnaround, facing the Warhawks of Arrowhead on Saturday.
Cap City 1,
Arrowhead 0
Though the final score may not indicate it, the Cougars controlled the puck for the majority of Saturday’s contest against Arrowhead; Cap City outshot the Warhawks by a 38 to 6 margin, but the puck simply didn’t find its way into the back of the net often for the Cougars.
Cap City’s lone goal of the game came in the second period on a power play. With a one-skater advantage, Bauer – with an assist from Jager and Olivia Thompson – finally beat the Warhawk goalie to put the Cougars up 1-0.
In the game’s final period, though the Cougars outshot the Warhawks 14 to 2, Cap City was unable to extend their lead. Fortunately, Holman stopped both shots sent her way in the third, completing the second shutout of the season for the Cougars.
UP NEXT
Cap City, now 6-0-0, (3-0-0 Badger Conference) host Black River Falls in non-conference play Saturday at 3 p.m. at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
CAP CITY 3, CENTRAL WISCONSIN 1
Central Wisconsin 1 0 0 — 1
Cap City 1 1 1 — 3
First period: CC – Baker (Bliefernicht), 2:13. CW – Stepan (Foster) 14:48.
Second period: CC — Jager (Bliefernicht, Banuelos), 12:25.
Third period: CC — Bauer (Rosin), 15:11.
Saves: CW (Fredrickson) 26; CC (Holman) 29.
CAP CITY 1, ARROWHEAD 0
Arrowhead 0 0 0 — 0
Cap City 0 1 0 — 1
First period: No scoring
Second period: CC — Bauer (Jager, Thompson), 11:13 (PP).
Third period: No scoring
Saves: A (Tate) 37; CC (Holman) 6.
