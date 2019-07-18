SO LONG ASHLEY
The Sun Prairie Red Birds will bid farewell to Ashley Field Sunday when they host the Monona Braves in a Home Talent League Eastern Section game. Ashley Field will be reconfigured following this fall’s football season, thus eliminating the baseball diamond.

 Jim Garvey

Ashley Field will soon be turned into a turf football stadium, thus eliminating the current baseball field that the local Home Talent League Sun Prairie Red Birds call home.

This Sunday, July 21 all former Sun Prairie HTL players are invited to come to Ashley Field to be recognized while joining the current team in bidding farewell to the storied field.

Recognition of former players will be held at 11 a.m., with the Red Birds, currently in first place in the Eastern Section standings, hosting the second-place Monona Braves in a noon start.

A BBQ with food and drinks will follow.

The game will not be the played at Ashley Field, as the Red Birds have a make-up game scheduled with Columbus on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Sun Prairie, currently leading the Eastern Section, also has put in to host the first two rounds of playoff games, which would be on Sundays Aug. 11 and Aug. 18.

