The Home Talent League Eastern Section race got a lot more interesting this past week, but that’s not to the liking of the Sun Prairie Red Birds.
The local amateur baseball team dropped a pair of Sunday League games and now hold just a 1 ½-game lead over the field.
The Red Birds (12-5 overall, 9-3 Eastern Section) lost games of 6-5 to Montello and 11-4 to Poynette. DeForest and Monona (both 7-4) are right on Sun Prairie’s heels, while Montello (7-5) is two games back with a little over three weeks remaining in the regular season.
The top four teams qualify for the Eastern Section playoffs, which begin on Sunday, Aug. 11.
MONTELLO 6
SUN PRAIRIE 5 (10 inn.)
Nick Polcyn doubled and scored and Bennett Bartol tripled and scored in the top of the 10th inning to lead visiting Montello to an extra-inning win Friday night at Ashley Field.
The Red Birds and Granite Jaxx were all tied up 4-4 through nine innings, but Bartol’s RBI triple and Cody Ryan’s run-scoring single gave Montello a 6-4 lead.
Sun Prairie mounted a rally in the bottom of the 10th. Carson Holin hit a one-out double, his fourth hit of the game, and scored on Walker Jenkins’ two-out single to bring the Red Birds to within a run at 6-5. But Justin Krebs grounded out to end the game.
Holin finished as the night’s leading hitting going 4-for-5 with two RBIs, while Jenkins added a 3-for-5 performance at the plate.
Ty Hamilton was saddled with the pitching loss after yielding five hits and the two 10th-inning runs.
INDIANS 11
RED BIRDS 4
Visiting Poynette broke a close game wide open with a five-run eighth inning to hand Sun Prairie its second Eastern Section loss in as many days Saturday at Ashley Field.
Leading 5-4, the Indians erupted in the eighth as Steve Leiterman ripped a two-run single while Aaron Krigbaum forced in a run while drawing a bases-loaded walk and Rodney Curtis hit an RBI single for a 10-4 lead.
The Red Birds lost despite out-hitting the Indians, 12-11. Brad Calkins led the way going 3-for-5 with a double a two RBIs, while Jaden Wilke and Pete Fassbender each had 2-for-5 days.
Robbie Knorr suffered the pitching loss, allowing five hits and six earned runs in three innings.
(Night League)
RED BIRDS 7
RAILMEN 1
The Red Birds used a three-run first inning to get the upper hand and eventually beat the Rio Railmen and improve to 3-2 in North Night League play on Thursday.
Jenkins hit an RBI triple, while Calkins and Holin added run-scoring singles as Sun Prairie built a 3-0 advantage.
The Red Birds added two-run innings in the fifth and sixth.
Krebs had a perfect night going 3-for-3 with an RBI, J.P. Suchomel was 2-for-2 with a double, and Jenkins and Calkins each had two hits as SP banged out 13 safeties.
Taylor Middaugh pitched four scoreless innings to earn the win.
UP NEXT
The Red Birds travel to Wisconsin Dells Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. Night League game, before returning to Ashley Field Sunday to play Monona at noon.
It will be the final regular-season game ever played at Ashley Field, which will be eliminated due to the football field being renovated.
Anyone who ever played Home Talent baseball please come back and be recognized one last time on Ashley Field. Please spread the word and help us bid farewell and root on your Red Birds.
GRANITE JAXX 6, RED BIRDS 5 (10)
Montello 002 200 000 2 — 6 14 1
Sun Prairie 000 030 100 1 — 5 9 2
Montello (ab-r-h-rbi) — C. Ryan 5-1-2-1, Morgan 6-0-3-2, S. Ryan 5-1-1-0, No. Polcyn 5-0-0-0, Andrews 4-0-2-1, Raasch 5-0-2-0, Achterberg 5-0-0-0, Ni. Polcyn 5-2-2-0, Bartol 4-2-2-1. Totals — 44-6-14-5.
Sun Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi) — Holin 5-1-4-2, Maastricht 5-0-0-0, Jenkins 4-0-3-0, Krebs 5-0-0-0, Hamilton 4-0-0-0, Schmidt 3-1-0-0, Suchomel 4-2-1-0, Calkins 2-1-0-0, Hoffman 2-0-1-2, Knorr 2-0-0-0. Totals — 37-5-9-4.
2B — Andrews, Ni. Polcyn; Holin. 3B — Bartol.
Pitching HO — Morgan 7 in 7, S. Ryan 2 in 3; Hoffman 8 in 5, Hamilton 5 in 4 1/3, Knorr 1 in 2/3. ER — Morgan 3, S. Ryan 1; Hoffman 3, Hamilton 2, Knorr 0. SO — Morgan 5, S. Ryan 4; Hoffman 4, Hamilton 4, Knorr 0. BB — Morgan 2, S. Ryan 0; Hoffman 2, Hamilton 1, Knorr 0.
W — S. Ryan. L — Hamilton.
INDIANS 11, RED BIRDS 4
Poynette 012 001 151 — 11 11 1
Sun Prairie 012 010 000 — 4 12 3
Poynette (ab-r-h-rbi) — Knuteson 2-1-1-1, Mabrey 5-2-1-2, Da. Tomlinson 4-1-0-0, Krigbaum 4-1-2-1, Leiterman 5-2-3-2, Matush 5-1-0-0, Curtis 3-1-2-2, DeBoer 0-0-0-0, Stark 4-0-0-0, Dy. Tomlinson 5-2-2-1. Totals — 38-11-11-9.
Sun Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi) — Maastricht 3-0-1-1, Schmidt 4-0-1-0, Wilke 5-1-2-0, Stupar 5-1-1-0, Calkins 5-1-3-2, Faasbender 5-0-2-0, Engelhart 3-0-0-0, Schuster 1-0-0-0, Holin 4-0-1-1, Knorr 4-1-1-0. Totals — 39-4-12-4.
2B — Stupar, Calkins. 3B — Maastricht, Holin. HR — Mabrey.
Pitching HO — Curtis 9 in 7, Knuteson 3 in 2; Lange 5 in 5, Knorr 5 in 3, Schuster 1 in 1. ER — Curtis 4, Knuteson 0; Lange 3, Knorr 6, Schuster 0. SO — Curtis 2, Knuteson 3; Lange 3, Knorr 1, Schuster 1. BB — Curtis 5, Knuteson 0; Lange 3, Knorr 3, Schuster 0.
W — Curtis. L — Knorr.
RED BIRDS 7, RAILMEN 1
Rio 000 010 0 — 1 7 2
Sun Prairie 300 022 x — 7 13 0
Rio (ab-r-h-rbi) — Statz 3-0-0-0, J. Jenkins 3-0-0-0, B. Kearney 3-0-2-0, Prochnow 3-0-0-0, Kirchbaum 3-1-3-0, T. Kearney 2-0-1-0, Brewer 3-0-1-1, Manuel 3-0-0-0, Sanchez 2-0-0-0, Hoene 2-0-0-0, Donovan 0-0-0-0. Totals — 27-1-7-1.
Sun Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi) — Hoffman 2-0-1-0, Schuster 2-0-0-0, Krebs 3-2-3-1, W. Jenkins 4-2-2-1, Calkins 3-0-2-1, Hamilton 3-1-1-1, Wilke 3-0-0-1, Holin 2-0-1-1, Maastricht 1-0-0-0, Stupar 3-1-1-0, Middaugh 1-0-0-0, Suchomel 2-1-2-0, Ney 3-0-0-0. Totals — 32-7-13-6.
2B — Kirchbaum; Calkins, Suchomel. 3B — W. Jenkins.
Pitching HO — Hoene 9 in 4, Donovan 4 in 2; Middaugh 2 in 4, Wilke 4 in 2, Knorr 1 in 1. ER — Hoene 3, Donovan 3; Middaugh 0, Wilke 1, Knorr 0. SO — Hoene 3, Donovan 2; Middaugh 4, Wilke 3, Knorr 0. BB — Hoene 0, Donovan 0; Middaugh 0, Wilke 1, Knorr 0.
W — Middaugh. L — Hoene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.