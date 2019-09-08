VERONA — The Sun Prairie Red Birds lost their second straight Home Talent League Final Four championship series game, a 6-1 decision at Verona’s Stampfl Field Sunday.
The loss ended Sun Prairie’s chance at winning a HTL championship for the first time since 2005.
The Cavaliers improved to 2-1 and will face the Sauk Prairie Twins for the HTL championship on Sunday, Sept. 15 in Verona. Sauk (2-1) could have wrapped up the title, but lost 2-0 to the Evansville Jays on Sunday.
Verona scored all of its runs over the first four innings to take a 6-0 lead.
The Red Birds scored their lone run in the fifth as Robbie Knorr doubled and scored on a Justin Krebs RBI single.
Sun Prairie finished the season 20-12 overall.
A complete story will appear online and in Tuesday’s Star.
CAVALIERS 6, RED BIRDS 1
Sun Prairie 000 010 000 — 1 4 1
Verona 130 200 00x — 6 9 0
Sun Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi) — Krebs 4-0-1-1, Schmidt 3-0-1-0, Butler 4-0-0-0, Hoffman 4-0-0-0, Wilke 3-0-0-0, Calkins 3-0-0-0, M. Engelhart 1-0-0-0, Knorr 3-1-1-0, Stupar 1-0-0-0, Suchomel 2-0-1-0, Fassender 2-0-0-0, Schuster 1-0-0-0, Mailandt 0-0-0-0, Lange 0-0-0-0. Totals — 31-1-4-1.
Verona (ab-r-h-rbi) — Burgenske 3-0-1-1, B. Engelhart 1-0-0-0, Lund 4-0-1-1, McGowan 1-0-0-0, Scanlon 4-1-2-1, Jordahl 4-0-1-1, Moynihan 4-0-1-0, Yapp 1-1-1-0, Cheaney 4-0-0-, Brandt 3-2-1-0, Slonim 3-2-1-0, Teskey 1-0-0-0, Nelson 0-0-0-0. Totals — 33-6-9-5.
2B — Schmidt; Scanlon, Jordahl, Moynihan, Yapp.
Pitching HO — Schmidt 5 in 2, Lange 1 in 1+, Knorr 3 in 5; Nelson 4 in 6, Moynihan 0 in 2, Scanlon 0 in 1. ER — Schmidt 3, Lange 2, Knorr 0; Nelson 1, Moynihan 0, Scanlon 0. SO — Schmidt 1, Lange 0, Knorr 1; Nelson 8, Moynihan 3, Scanlon 1. BB — Schmidt 0, Lange 3, Knorr 2; Nelson 1, Moynihan 1, Scanlon 0.
W — Nelson. L — Schmidt.
