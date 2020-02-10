RACINE — The best way to overcome a stunning loss is to get right back on the court and play another game. That proved to be the best medicine for the Sun Prairie boys basketball team this past weekend.
After suffering a 70-65 upset to Janesville Craig Friday, the Cardinals participated in Saturday’s Wisconsin-Illinois Border Battle at Racine Prairie High School and took out their frustration on Antioch (Ill.) with a 77-44 beatdown.
“We had to put the loss Friday night behind us and move forward. We can’t let those things linger and we came out and took care of business,” said Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos.
The Cardinals (13-3), ranked 10th in the Associated Press Division 1 poll, erupted early taking a 45-14 halftime advantage into the locker room against the Sequoits (12-13).
“We really put them in a position where they never really had a chance to compete or play with us, we had a good stretch of minutes where we did some good things, said Boos.
Twelve of the 15 players on the Sun Prairie roster contributed points in the victory.
“That creates good morale this time of year,” Boos said.
Senior Deante Luster and sophomore Addison Ostrenga led the way with 14 points apiece while junior Connor Carpenter chipped in 12 and senior Colin Schaefer added 10.
Sun Prairie made 10 3-pointers in the win, including two each by Schaefer and Carpenter.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 70
SUN PRAIRIE 65
Fueled by a big second half host Janesville Craig earned an upset of Sun Prairie in Big Eight Conference play Friday night.
Sun Prairie led 35-27 at the break, but the 1-2 punch of the Cougars’ Caleb Scoville and Angelo Rizzo was too much to overcome. The second and third-leading scorers in the Big Eight Conference averaging 19.4 and 18.6 ppg respectively, Scoville and Rizzo each scored 15 points in the second half to key a 43-30 outburst.
Scoville scored 22 while Rizzo scored a game and career-high 29 points.
“They hurt us,” said Boos. “They’re both key kids and I don’t think we did a good job of recognizing where they were at all times.”
The Cougars (9-8, 6-7) used a 9-0 run to take a 50-47 lead with 8:02 to play. Rizzo capped the run with a 3-pointer.
Sun Prairie quickly tied the game at 50-50 and took its last lead of the game with 7:31 left.
The teams traded baskets down the stretch before Craig took the lead for good at 59-58 on a Scoville free throw with 3:49 to play.
“We got a little bit away from executing what we needed to execute,” said Boos. “We still had an opportunity late in the game to capitalize on those chances, but you only get so many of them.”
Leading by four, Scoville made two more free throws with 17 seconds left to push the lead to 68-62.
The loss dropped Sun Prairie, now 10-3 in the Big Eight, three games behind Madison La Follette.
The win avenged a 78-65 loss to the Cardinals in the first meeting and ended a 13-game losing streak by the Cougars dating back to a 64-60 win over Sun Prairie on Dec. 14, 2013.
Schaefer and Luster led the Cardinals with 15 apiece.
John Barry of the Janesville Gazette contributed to this story.
JOHNSON CLEARED
Jalen Johnson, who played basketball at Sun Prairie as a freshman and sophomore, made his return to the Nicolet High School team on Friday.
Johnson, a Duke University recruit who attended IMG Academy in Florida at the start of the school year, was cleared by the WIAA to play. He scored 14 points in a 54-43 win over Slinger.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie has six games remaining including five in Big Eight play. Two of those league games will be played later this week as the Cardinals travel to Verona Thursday before visiting conference-leading and top-ranked Madison La Follette Saturday.
“Every game matters,” Boos said. “We have a really tough stretch coming up, six really tough games, but you can’t ask for a better schedule at this stage in the game for who we are and where we’re at in preparation for the (WIAA) tournament. I think it’s going to be a great measuring stick.”
Both Big Eight tipoffs are set for 7:15 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 77, ANTIOCH (Ill.) 44
Sun Prairie 45 32 — 77
Antioch 14 30 — 44
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Schaefer 4 0-2 10, Luster 5 3-3 14, Lyles 1 0-0 2, Carpenter 5 0-0 12, Ware 1 1-1 3, Hughes 1 0-0 2, Bergquist 1 0-0 3, Radlund 1 0-0 3, Hale 2 1-2 6, Ostrenga 5 4-10 14, P. Olson 1 0-0 3, B. Olson 2 0-0 5. Totals — 18 8-18 50.
Antioch — Information not available.
3-point goals — SP 10 (Schaefer 2, Carpenter 2, Luster 1, Bergquist 1, Radlund 1, Hale 1, P. Olson 1, B. Olson 1). Total fouls — N/A.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 70, SUN PRAIRIE 65
Sun Prairie 35 30 — 65
Craig 27 43 — 70
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Schaefer 5-3-3-15, Hughes 2 0-0 4, B. Olson 2 0-0 5, Ostrenga 3 2-2 8, Hale 1 0-0 3, Luster 6 1-4 15, Water 3 2-2 8, Radlund 2 0-0 5, Carpenter 0 2-2 2. Totals — 24 10-13 65.
Janesville Craig — Harriel 3 3-4 9, Scoville 8 4-6 22, Rizzo 11 4-4 29, Brown 1 0-0 2, Halverson 1 0-0 2, Hughes 2 1-2 6. Totals — 27 12-16 70.
3-point goals — SP 8 (Schaefer 2, Luster 2, B. Olson 1, Hale 1, Radlund 1), JC 4 (Rizzo 3, Hughes 1). Total fouls — SP 15, JC 15.
