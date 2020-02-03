DEERFIELD — Six Sun Prairie wrestlers finished higher than their seeds and resulted in top-10 finishes at Saturday’s Deerfield Scramble.
Anthony Welch (126), Dominic Stroede (152), Isaiah Abernathy-Duewel (195), Quinn Hess (145), Gabe Eull (285) and Chris Rosbury (120) all placed higher than they were seeded going into the weekend.
“It was great to see the wrestlers place higher than they were seeded,” said Sun Prairie head coach Jim Nelson.
Their performance led the Cardinals to 314 points and a 11th-place finish.
Welch, seeded fifth going in, pinned Deerfield’s Jack McDonough in 1 minute, 18 seconds and Waterloo’s Jacob Soter in 1:42 to finish 2-2 on the day.
Stroede, seeded sixth, earned a fourth-place finish after pinning Brodhead/Juda’s Brian McCullough in 1:15.
Abernathy-Duewel entered the day seeded eighth but made a huge leap earning fifth place after three wins. He decisioned Kenosha Christian Life’s Andrew Bergman, 806, and Martin Luther’s Franky Rocha, 8-2, before pinning Madison La Follette’s Adam Northington in 1:40.
Hess and Eull each were seeded ninth and earned eighth. Hess pinned Ginuwine Scott of Milwaukee Tech/Carman/Arts/Juneau in 3:05. Eull pinned Jacob Miller of Brodhead Juda in 3:33.
Rosbury decisioned Menasha’s Ethan Hewitt, 11-9.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will compete in the Big Eight Conference Meet this Saturday at Janesville Craig. Wrestling begins at 10 a.m.
DEERFIELD SCRAMBLE
Team scores: Random lake 666, Kenosha Christian Life 665, Kewaune3 475, Waterloo 440, Monona Grove/McFarland 433, Milwaukee Tech 417, Brodhead/Juda 373, Menasha 373, Jefferson 349, Stoughton 338, Sun Prairie 314, West Bend West 243, Madison La Follette 222, Lake Mills 196, Deerfield 171, Greendale Martin Luther 162, Mayville 124.
