WAUSAU — Kate Kopotic won the 63rd annual Smiley Invitational in Wausau Saturday, leading the Sun Prairie girls cross country team to a runner-up finish among Division 1 teams.
Kopotic covered the 5,000-meter Tribute Golf Course layout in 19 minutes, 4 seconds, finishing 13 seconds ahead of the next closest runner, Leane Willemse of champion Mequon Homestead.
“Kate Kopotic was in the lead pack the whole way, breaking off just after the mile mark and taking the race the rest of the way with a statement win,” said Sun Prairie head coach Matt Roe.
Kopotic is just the second Sun Prairie runner ever to win this race. Kopotic’s former teammate Katie Rose Blachowicz won in 2017 while setting the course record.
“Many of our athletes had their best races despite not being their best times for the season,” said Roe.
Running to a Top 10 finish as well was Dani Thompson, who crossed the finish line ninth in 20:09.
Also scoring for Sun Prairie were Anna Boardman (27th, 20:55), Amber Hodges (29th, 20:56) and Hannah Ray (32nd, 21:06).
“Taking second in a field with five Top 20 teams is encouraging at this point in the season. Homestead is a great team, but we feel like we can hang with them come season’s end with continued improvement. This was definitely our best performance of the year,” Roe said.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will run in the Midwest Invitational in Janesville Saturday. Competition begins at 9 a.m.
SMILEY INVITATIONAL
At Tribute Golf Course, Wausau
Team scores: Mequon Homestead 65, Sun Prairie 98, Madison Memorial 109, Eau Claire Memorial 140, Lakeland 158, Marshfield 167, Stevens Point 206, Wisconsin Rapids 220, Waunakee 251, Wausau East 273, Pulaski 285, La Crosse Central 341, Wausau West 348, DeForest 361, Shawano 378, Schofield D.C. Everest 410, Eau Claire North 485, Rhinelander 486, Merrill 498, Appleton East 580.
Top 5 runners: 1. Kopotic, SP, 19:04; 2. Illemse, MH, 19:17; 3. Heth, ECM, 19:34; 4. Peterson, ML, 19:42; 5. Kanitz, Marsh, 19:51.
Sun Prairie: 1. Kopotic, SP, 19:04; 9. Thompson, 20:09; 27. Boardman, 20:55; 29. Hodges, 20:56; 32. Ray, 21:06.
