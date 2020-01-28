The Sun Prairie boys hockey team earned a pair of victories on a recent northern trip, running its winning streak to three games.
SUN PRAIRIE 5
D.C. EVEREST 2
Kaden Brunson’s short-handed goal late in the third period proved to be the deciding goal in Sun Prairie’s non-conference road win at Greenheck Field House in Schofield Friday.
With the Cardinals clinging to a 2-1 advantage and a man down Brunson, the team’s leading point getter, found the Evergreen net with just 18 seconds remaining giving Sun Prairie a 3-1 lead at the end of three periods.
Brunson finished with the hat trick, scoring goals in all three periods, raising his season point total to 48.
Brunson gave the Cardinals a 1-0 first-period lead scoring on a power play with only 11 seconds left. Dominic Mariani assisted.
Nick Johnson extended the SP lead to 2-1 scoring on another power play at the 5:17 mark of the second period. Assisting were Ryan Batterman and Davis Hamilton.
After D.C. Everest cut the Sun Prairie lead in half, Brunson connected on the short-hander.
Brunson completed his second hat trick of the season with a goal at 14:31 of the third period.
Carter Watters’ empty-net goal finalized the scoring.
Cardinals goalie Alex Liegel made 25 saves.
SUN PRAIRIE 4
WISCONSIN RAPIDS 2
Sun Prairie trailed after both the first and second periods but used a three-goal third period to rally past host Wisconsin Rapids at South Wood County Park.
Watters scored 19 seconds into the period tying the score at 2-2, before Brunson connected at the 4-minute mark on an assist from Nick Johnson giving Sun Prairie the lead for good.
Watters added a power-play goal, his team-leading 24th of the season, at the 10:25 mark to finalize the scoring.
“The game started off relatively slow; but the Cardinals controlled most of the first period by out-shooting the Red Raiders 17-3,” said Sun Prairie interim head coach Troy Giesegh.
Goalies Noah McCrary (4) and Blaine Egli (5) combined for nine saves.
“We had a much better read on the Raiders goalie, Torger Stachurski, heading into the third period,” added Giesegh.
SUN PRAIRIE 5, D.C. EVEREST 2
Sun Prairie 1 2 2 — 5
D.C. Everst 0 1 1 — 2
First period: SP — Brunson (Mariani), 16:49 (pp).
Second period: SP — Johnson (Batterman, Hamilton), 5:17 (pp); DCE — Hackbarth (Kysely, Jakusz), 12:29 (pp); SP — Brunson (un), 16:42 (sh).
Third period: DCE — Hackbarth (Oertel, Liegl), 12:01; SP — Brunson (Hamilton, Veldkamp), 14:31; Watters (un), 16:44 (en).
Saves: SP (Liegel) 25; DC (Hurt) 30.
SUN PRAIRIE 4, WIS. RAPIDS 2
Sun Prairie 0 1 3 — 4
Wis. Rapids 1 1 0 — 2
First period: WR — Acker (Gunderson), 12:58 (pp).
Second period: SP — Brunson (Johnson), 6:45 (pp); WR — Dekarske (Gunderson), 14:14 (pp).
Third period: SP — Watters (Brunson, Hamilton), :19; Brunson (Johnson), 4:00; Watters (Carpiaux, Johnson), 10:25 (pp).
Saves: SP (McCrary 4, B. Egli 5) 9; WR (Stachurski), 49.
