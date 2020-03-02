MADISON — Delaware Hale scored 16 points and five Sun Prairie players reached double figures in the regular-season finale, an 85-64 Big Eight Conference victory at Madison West last Thursday.
Hale, Colin Schaefer (15), Ben Olson (14), Sylvester Ware (13) and Addison Ostrenga (10) showcased the Cardinals’ balance as they swept the season series with the Regents.
The Cardinals (16-6 overall) finished 13-5 and in a third-place tie with Madison Memorial in the final Big Eight standings. Madison La Follette (17-1) won the league title finishing one game ahead of Madison East.
Sun Prairie built a commanding 49-27 first-half advantage, never allowing the Regents (9-13, 7-11) into the game.
Jerome Jacobs III led West with 16 while James Richmond added 11.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie, winners of two of its last three, is a No. 4 seed and will face No. 13 Janesville Parker (4-18) in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Friday. The Cardinals won both Big Eight meetings with the Vikings.
The Sun Prairie/Parker winner between No. 5 Waunakee and No. 12 Watertwon on Saturday at the highest remaining seed.
All WIAA tournament games tip off at 7 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 85, MADISON WEST 64
Sun Prairie 49 36 — 85
Madison West 27 37 — 64
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Schaefer 5 5-5 15, Knight 1 0-0 2, Carpenter 2 0-0 4, Houtakker 1 0-0 2, Ware 5 3-5 13, D. Hughes 1 0-2 3, Bergquist 1 2-2 4, Hale 5 5-7 16, Ostrenga 4 2-4 10, C. Olson 1 0-0 2, B. Olson 5 0-1 14. Totals — 31 17-26 85.
Madison West — Jacobs III 5 6-8 16, Davis 2 0-2 4, Wischoff 1 0-0 2, Berry 1 0-2 2, Richmond 4 2-7 11, McGrath 1 2-2 4, Shiring 3 0-0 8, Hanson 3 2-2 8, J. Hughes 2 3-6 7, Thompson 1 0-0 2. Totals — 25 15-29 64.
3-point goals — SP 6 (B. Olson 4, Hale 1, D. Hughes 1), MW 3 (Shiring 2, Richmond 1). Total fouls — SP 21. Fouled out — Thompson.
