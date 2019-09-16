MILWAUKEE — A second-place finish was in the cards for the Sun Prairie boys cross country team at Saturday’s Rocket Invitational, hosted by South Milwaukee.
The Cardinals’ 69 points were second to only Wisconsin Lutheran’s winning total of 54.
“One of the first words that come to mind when reflecting on the program’s performance on Saturday is fun,” said SPHS boys head coach Kevin Hall. “So many of our student-athletes were able to find the joy inherent in competition on Saturday and the feeling seemed contagious across both races.”
Sophomore Joseph Freng led the way finishing ninth in 17 minutes, 26 seconds, while right on his heels was junior Tyler Stoll in 10th (17:29.5).
Senior Hunter Teniente and junior Joseph Stoll also had Top 15 finishes. Teniente crossed in 17:33.4, while Stoll was 15th in 17:40.7.
Sophomore Ben Marshall rounded out the scoring with a 21st-place time of 17:53.
“The teams continue to race well together and did an excellent job executing race plans that involved packing together and moving up the field. Most runners improved their position each mile mark,” said Hall.
Hall continued: “It was particularly satisfying to watch the Cardinal runners race so aggressively toward the latter stages of the race. Almost without exception, every runner was attacking over the final mile. Runners raced with an intensity that we’ll need to keep building as we approach the midway point in the season and begin to think more about our postseason.”
UP NEXT
The Cardinals will compete in the Big Eight Grade Challenge Tuesday. Competition begins at 3:30 p.m. at Rockport Park in Janesville.
ROCKET INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Wisconsin Lutheran 54, Sun Prairie 69, West Allis Hale 116, Kenosha Trempter 156, Oshkosh West 163, Muskego 164, Wauwatosa East 170, Wauwatosa West 190, Brookfield Central 217, South Milwaukee 220, Kenosha Bradford/Reuter 233, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 306, Racein Case 361, Oak Creek 371.
Top 5 runners: 1. Truchon, WAH, 16:00.3; 2. Doan, WL, 16:59.3; 3. Wellenstein, WE, 17:01.4; 4. Thill, OW, 17:09.2; 5. Jacobi, WW, 17:12.7.
Sun Prairie: 9. Freng, 17:26.0; 10. T. Stoll, 17:219.5; 14. Teniente, 17:33.4; 15. J. Stoll, 17:40.7; 21. Marshall, 17:53.0.
