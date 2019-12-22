Year-in and year-out the Big Eight Conference gymnastics showdown between Sun Prairie and Middleton provides edge-of-the-seat excitement and nail-biting results.
Thursday’s dual meet did not disappoint as Sun Prairie won by a margin of less than a single point (0.975) defeating the visiting Cardinals, 129.950 to 128.975 in likely the final time the two programs met at Prairie Phoenix Academy.
Beginning next season Sun Prairie will move to the current high school while Prairie Phoenix will be no more, following renovations to the adjacent Ashley Field and in conjunction with the building of a new high school on the city’s west side that is scheduled to open for the 2022-23 school year.
“It was our first home dual meet of the season and the girls did an amazing job for varsity and JV -- the entire team is gradually improving in all events -- we celebrated all our parents tonight as well,” said Sun Prairie head coach Shannon Maly.
Amelia McDermott won the all-around title to lead the Lady Cardinals’ way. The senior took first on the vault with a season-best score of 8.9. She added a first with a floor routine that landed her an 8.6 score, while finishing fourth on the uneven bars (8.175) and second on the balance beam (8.6) for an all-around total of 34.275.
“Amelia is working her skills back into her routine and had a very nice clean routine, which scored her top honors on floor,” said Maly of McDermott.
“We are very happy with the results of vault today. We had four gymnast that had a personal best on the event, and a few that also vaulted for the first time. Amelia, Martha (Guelker), Jaeli (Murray) and Carly (Gross) all posted personal records.
“Over break we have a few gymnasts hoping to add to new vaults to compete in January.”
Sun Prairie took the top three spots on floor, with junior Sam Schumann (8.125) following McDermott in second, while sophomore Taylor Smith finished in a tie for third with an 8.1.
“Sam Schumann is really coming around stronger each meet this year, she has been working hard at upgrading her tumbling passes and she is by far the best dancer/choreographer on the team. And Taylor also had a decent day on floor, she was a little rushed coming right off of beam and having to compete on floor right away because she had a choir concert to be in the same night,” said Maly.
Junior Ellie Studier finished fourth in the all-around (32.200) after placing third on the beam (8.55), fourth on the vault (8.4) and earned sixth place scores on both the bars (7.3) and on floor (7.95).
“We are starting to gain momentum on bars and will be placing a big focus on this over break. We did have six gymnasts show a lot of improvement in routines. We are focusing on clean routines. As a team we had a good beam set -- varsity had four-to-five girls with no fall routines -- we are getting credit for the skills that each of the girls do, however, we need to focus on the cleaning up the routine (execution).
Sun Prairie had third-place finishes from freshman Martha Guelker (8.7, vault) and sophomore Taylor Smith (8.1, floor) while Smith placed fourth on the beam (8.3).
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will return to action following the holiday break. The Cardinals will participate in the Mount Horeb Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 4 beginning at 10 a.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 129.950
MIDDLETON 128.975
Vault: 1. McDermott, SP, 8.9; 2. Engelkes, M, 8.750; 3. Guelker, SP, 8.7.
Uneven Bars: 1. Weiler, M. 8.575; 2. Engelkes, M, 8.325; 3. Mock, M, 8.250.
Balance Beam: 1. Engelkes, M, 8.7; 2. McDermott, M, 8.6; 3. Studier, M, 8.55.
Floor Exercise: 1. McDermott, SP, 8.6; 2. Schumann, SP, 8.125; 3. Smith, SP, 8.1; 3. Quartaro, M, 8.1.
All-Around: 1. McDermott, SP, 34.275; 2. Engelkes, M, 33.850; 3. Weiler, M, 32.275; 4. Studier, SP, 32.200.
