Three members of the Sun Prairie High School volleyball team were named to the 2019 Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State Team.
Senior outside hitter K.J. McNabb, junior outside hitter Payton Addink and junior setter Josie Halbleib were recognized.
McNabb was a unanimous first-team selection. The 5-foot-9 outside hitter and Big Eight Conference Player of the Year led the Cardinals with a career-best 457 kills while having a hitting percentage of .277. The Loyola University recruit also was second the team in service aces (69) and third in both digs (272) and assists (51).
McNabb was a second-team All-State selection as a junior.
Halbleib, a 6-2 setter, earned honorable mention honors. She had a team-high 1,013 assists while finishing second in total blocks (103), third in aces (66), fourth in digs (154) and fifth in kills (139). She had a team-leading .414 hitting percentage.
Addink, a 6-1 outside hitter, also was named honorable mention. Addink led Sun Prairie in service aces with 118. She was second on the team in kills (257) behind McNabb, and second in digs (273) and fourth in assists (41).
2019 WVCA DIVISION 1 ALL-STATE TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Tayler Alden* Oconomowoc Sr.
Emily Banitt River Falls Sr.
Kaley Blake Burlington Sr.
Brianna Cantrell Appleton North So.
Aubrey Hamilton* Hartland Arrowhead Sr.
Malia Malik Waunakee Sr.
K.J. McNabb* Sun Prairie Sr.
Sam Naber Burlington Jr.
McKenna Wucherer* Brookfield Central Sr.
*-unanimous selection
SECOND TEAM
Emily Alan Burlington Sr.
Katie DiRaimando Manitowoc Lincoln Sr.
Alyse Drifka Slinger Sr.
Hailey Grocholski Kettle Moraine Sr.
Maddie Haines Kenosha Indian Trail Sr.
Anna Holland Waukesha West Jr.
Halle Olson River Falls Sr.
Sidney Paulson West Bend West Sr.
Erin Powers Mukwonago Sr.
Sarah Schrader Sussex Hamilton Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Payton Addink, Sun Prairie, Jr.; Jordan Armstrong, Verona, Sr.; Livvie Asare, Appleton North, Sr.; Amber Bischel, Germantown, Sr.; Alexis Boling, Waukesha West, Jr.; Bella Bratzke, Kenosha Indian Trail, Jr.; Olivia Dir, Union Grove, Sr.; Maddy Dokken, Stevens Point, Sr.; Ava Ellegard, Nicolet, Jr.; Elise Gillen, Slinger, So.; Lakyn Graves, Sussex Hamilton, Jr.; Grace Grocholski, Kettle Moraine, Fr.; Mariah Grunze, Waterford, Jr.; Josie Halbleib, Sun Prairie, Jr.; McKenna Hall, Westosha Central, Sr.; Riley Hamilton, Hartford, So.; Ellisabeth Hartson, Merrill, Sr.; Kelsey Henderson, Union Grove, Sr.; Madison Kealy, River Falls, Sr.; Robyn Kirsch, Wausau West, Jr.; Morgan Klein, Burlington, So.; Haley Koch, Oconomowoc, So.; Kiersten Krause, Neenah, Jr.
Olivia Laube, Eau Claire North, Sr.; Karina Leber, Wilmot, Sr.; Karlee Lois, Union Grove, Sr.; Sarah Mattes, Greendale, Sr.; Grace Michalske, Wausau West, Jr.;; Nicole Pozorski, Mukwonago, Sr.; Kiars Reinhardt, Cedarburg, Sr.; Holly Reinke, Franklin, Sr.; Maddie Rettler, West Bend West, Sr.; Rachel Roberts, Milwaukee DSHA, Sr.; Isabelle Schauer, Watertown, Sr.; Elise Schneider, Hartland Arrowhead, Sr.; Jalie Shemanski, Milwaukee DSHA, Sr.; Jade Stefan, Hartland Arrowhead, Jr.; Rylie Steffes, Fort Atkinson, Sr.; Kady stigler, Menomonee Falls, Jr.; Bailey Thompson, Eau Claire North, Sr.; Tayloer Vanden Berg, Appleton North, Sr.; Dani Weissenrieder, Watertown, Sr.; Maddie Weyker, Brookfield Central, Sr.; Anna Wolf, River Falls, Jr.; Morgan Yenter, Oshkosh West, Jr.
