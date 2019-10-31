It was 35 days ago that the Sun Prairie volleyball team suffered a 3-1 loss to Verona in a Big Eight Conference match, one that would keep them from winning a fourth straight league championship.
Fast forward to Thursday night and the roles reversed as the Cardinals owned the Wildcats on their home court, earning a 25-23, 25-21, 19-25, 25-7 victory in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals.
The win moved second-seeded Sun Prairie (40-7) to within a game of returning to the WIAA State Volleyball Tournament for the second consecutive year.
"That loss stung but we used that sting to take it to this game because we never wanted to feel that way ever again," said senior outside hitter K.J. McNabb, who led the Cardinals with 13 kills. "We played our hearts out in this game."
Junior setter Josie Halbleib had a team-leading 31 assists while sharing the blocks lead with Kirsten Anderson and Maggie Allaman, while the Cardinals got 13 digs from Emily Mickelson.
The Cardinals will face top-seeded Waunakee (41-7) in Saturday's sectional final at Sun Prairie Fieldhouse. Gametime is 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.