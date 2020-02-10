The WIAA released its pairings for the 2020 boys and girls hockey playoffs.
The Sun Prairie girls co-op team, the Cap City Cougars, received a No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Baraboo Co-op on Thursday, Feb. 20 in a 5 p.m. start at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
Following that game the Sun Prairie boys, who received a No. 3 seed and along with it a bye, will play the winner of No. 6 Middleton and No. 11 Tomah/Sparta at 7 p.m.
