NEENAH — The Sun Prairie volleyball team participated in the Neenah Invitational on Saturday.
K.J. McNabb led the Cardinals with 54 kills while tying Payton Addink with a team-high six service aces.
Josie Halbleib handed out 108 assists while sharing team honors with Kirsten Anderson in block assists with 15.
Addink led the way with 47 digs while adding 29 kills.
Game results were not available as of press time.
Sun Prairie 3,
Madison La Follette 0
The visiting Cardinals defeated the Lancers in straight sets in a Big Eight matchup Thursday.
McNabb led Sun Prairie (6-1 Big Eight) with 12 kills and 12 digs.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie hosts Middleton Thursday in a 6:30 p.m. Big Eight start.
