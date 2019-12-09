The Sun Prairie gymnastics team opened its 2019-20 season hosting their own invitational, and placed third in the five-team event.
The Cardinals’ final team score of 129.6750 was behind champion Mount Horeb (139.1250) and Elkhorn (135.3750) in a meet held at Sun Prairie Field House Saturday.
“We’re happy with the results from the meet,” said SPHS head coach Shannon Maly. “We have a lot of room for improvement. We had some gymnasts not competing in events they normally would, we want to keep the girls healthy throughout the season. We decided as well to give some opportunity to see what our newest members can do as well. This will be helpful when it comes to competing against Middleton in a couple of weeks.”
Sun Prairie’s top event performance was turned in by junior Ellie Studier on the balance beam. Studier’s score of 8.950 was good for second place.
“We had a great day for both JV and varsity (on the) beam,” said Maly.
Studier also finished eighth on the vault (8.525) and ninth on the uneven bars (7.675). Senior Amelia McDermott finished one place ahead of Studier with a score of 7.775.
“Bars has always been a work–in-progress with our team, we definitely are seeing great strides on this event. We also have some new gymnasts this year that are helping build our bar team stronger, said Maly.
The Cardinals also a pair of Top 10 performances from Taylor Smith. The sophomore finished fourth on the beam 8.6) and seventh on the floor exercise (8.775).
Freshman Martha Guelker was the lone Sun Prairie gymnast to earn an all-around score finishing 11th with a total of 30.1. Guelker was 13th on the floor (8.4), 15th on beam (7.750), 18th on bars (6.350) and 21st on vault (7.6).
“Freshman Martha Guelker first time competing floor in high school also showed a lot of promise by placing 13th,” said Maly.
“Overall this was a great start to the season.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will compete in the Oconomowoc Invitational on Saturday at 10 a.m.
SUN PRAIRIE INVITE
Team scores: Mount Horeb 139.1250, Elkhorn 135.3750, Sun Prairie 129.6750, Madison East/La Follette 116.1500, Monona Grove 110.5500.
