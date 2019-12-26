PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid was unyielding under the basket, arms extended sky high as Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to plow through the All-Star center for a bucket. Embiid absorbed the contact and slapped the ball out of Antetokounmpo’s hands, one of a bountiful of disruptive plays triggered by the big man.
Embiid used a national showcase to play like an MVP, and the Sixers pushed around a Bucks team that had the best record in the NBA.
Embiid had 31 points and 11 rebounds in Philadelphia’s first home Christmas game in 31 years, and the 3-point happy 76ers beat Milwaukee 121-109 on Wednesday.
Tobias Harris sank five 3s, Josh Richardson and Furkan Korkmaz each had four and even Embiid hit three as part of Philly’s franchise record-tying 21 3s (on 44 attempts) in its most complete game of the season.
Harris and Al Horford hit 3s over the final 90 seconds to push back a late Bucks run, and the Sixers improved to 16-2 at home.
There was a charged atmosphere for the anticipated matchup featuring Embiid and Ben Simmons taking on Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo. Fans dressed as elves, wore ugly sweaters and held signs that said all they wanted for Christmas was a Sixers win.
They got it, with Embiid bullying the reigning MVP in Antetokounmpo on the way to the Sixers’ biggest halftime lead (21 points) against the Bucks under coach Mike Budenholzer.
“It was just one of those nights,” Budenholzer said.
Embiid scored 23 points and was troublesome defensively, holding Antetokounmpo to 4-for-14 shooting in the half. The Sixers hit 11 3s in the half and made the NBA-best Bucks (27-5) look like anything but Eastern Conference contenders.
Brown said before the game the Bucks were “NBA royalty.” They have a ways to go before they’re crowned tops in the East.
With fans chanting “Trust the Process!” on Embiid free throws, the star center was worthy of the holiday highlight video.
It wasn’t just Embiid that flustered the Bucks. Korkmaz was knocked on his rear and buried Philly’s 16th 3 of the game late in the third for a 93-67 lead that had the crowd going wild. Korkmaz’s shot capped a string of 3s on five straight Sixers baskets. Mike Scott, the reserve better known for his man-of-the-people popup appearances, became the seventh Sixer to hit a 3 for a 98-70 lead. The 76ers led 100-73 through three.
Middleton scored 31 points and Antetokounmpo had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Antetokounmpo got flustered over a perceived missed call on an eye poke and was whistled for a technical in the fourth.
Antetokounmpo, who was 8 for 27 from the floor, 0 for 7 3s, said he briefly suffered blurred vision.
“We had to go through this today. We had to go down 30,” Antetokounmpo said. “We had to have our character tested today because the only way you get better is when you face adversity. Our team is going to be better.”
UP NEXT
Bucks: Play Friday at Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.