A four-goal second period, highlighted by a short-handed goal, lifted the Sun Prairie boys hockey team to a 7-2 Big Eight Conference win over Madison Memorial Tuesday night at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
The win also moved the Cardinals into the semifinals of the 20th Annual Groundhog Tournament.
“It was a night where we weren't at full strength going in and it took us a period to get things figured out,” Sun Prairie interim head coach Troy Giesegh. “The team got things figured out.”
Following a first period when both team found the net once Sun Prairie took the lead on senior forward Kaden Brunson’s short-handed goal 4 minutes, 17 seconds in. Assisting on the play was Carter Watters, just part of a huge night for the senior forward.
After junior Nick Johnson found the net on a power play at 6:50, Watters scored back-to-back goals in the final 5 minutes staking the Cardinals to a 5-1 advantage.
“We had big nights by Brunson and Watters, each having four points apiece, and we got a couple of clutch assists by Ryan Batterman who ended with two points,” Giesegh said.
Watters capped off his and his team’s big night with his third goal, his team-leading 27th of the season, with 4:29 remaining in the third period.
Sun Prairie’s final goal was scored by Luke Brickl with 3:23 left. The goal was the first of his career for the junior forward.
Senior goalie Alex Liegel again had a solid showing with a 95 save percentage on 41 shots.
GROUNDHOG TOURNAMENT
Sun Prairie will face Oregon, an 8-0 winner over Monona Grove, in the first of two semifinal games Friday. The puck will drop at 5:45 p.m.
The second semifinal game will match up Kettle Moraine and Waunakee at 8:15 p.m.
All games will be played at Sun Prairie Ice Area this weekend. A complete schedule is attached.
SUN PRAIRIE 7
MADISON MEMORIAL 2
Memorial 1 0 1 — 2
Sun Prairie 1 4 2 — 7
First period: MM — Buckalew (Pitz), 15:53 (pp); SP — Brunson (Batterman), 16:48 (pp).
Second period: SP — Brunson (Watters), 4:17 (sh); Johnson (Brunson, Batterman), 6:50 (pp); Watters (Hamilton, Veldkamp), 12:26; Watters (Brunson), 14:15.
Third period: MM — Contrucci (Olson), 4:54; SP — Watters (un), 12:31; Brckl (T. Egli), 13:37.
Saves: MM (Turner 29, Kreft 6) 35; SP (Liegel) 39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.