HARTLAND — The Sun Prairie boys hockey team came away with a split in the 2019 Mullett Cup Tournament played at Mullett Ice Center over the weekend.
The Cardinals dropped a 5-1 decision to host Hartland Arrowhead Friday, before rebounding with a 6-4 victory over Mequon Homestead Saturday.
The weekend split left Sun Prairie with a 6-3-0 record.
ARROWHEAD 5
SUN PRAIRIE 1
Host Hartland Arrowhead scored three power-play goals and one short-handed goal in Friday’s opening-round game.
After a scoreless first period, the Warhawks drew first blood on Will Bonk’s power-play goal just 1 minute, 43 seconds into the second period.
The Cardinals tied the score at 1-1 just 36 seconds later on junior forward Cole Herwig’s goal. Assisting Herwig were junior Spencer Wessel and senior Travin Egli.
However, it would be the final goal of the night for Sun Prairie, while Arrowhead went on to score four more times.
The Warhawks scored what proved to be the winning goal short-handed, when Trent Skaggs found the SP net with just :03 left in the second period.
Third-period goals by T.J. Haas, Nick Catalano and Nick Vondra (the latter two coming on power plays) enabled Arrowhead to pull away.
Sun Prairie netminder Alex Liegel finished the night with 31 saves.
SUN PRAIRIE 6
HOMESTEAD 4
Third-period goals by Wessel and Watters lifted Sun Prairie over Homestead Saturday.
After allowing the Highlanders (3-6-0) to tie the game at 4-4, Wessel scored what proved to be the game winner on an assist from Egli at the 6:32 mark.
Watters followed up Wessel’s goal at the 8:40 mark, scoring on an assist from Hamilton to complete a hat trick. Watters also scored in the first period, also on assists from Hamilton and Kaden Brunson, and in the second period on a power play.
Sun Prairie also got goals from Brunson and Tyler Rauls.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals return to Big Eight Conference play Thursday hosting Madison Memorial (3-6-0, 3-3-0) in a 7 p.m. start at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
HARTLAND ARROWHEAD 5
SUN PRAIRIE 1
Sun Prairie 0 1 0 — 1
Arrowhead 0 2 3 — 5
First period: No scoring.
Second period: HA — Bonk (Skaggs), 1:43 (pp); SP — Herwig (Wessel, T. Egli), 2:19; HA — Skaggs (Schutt), 16:57 (sh).
Third period: HA — Haas (Heitman), 2:42; Catalano (Skaggs, Schutt), 9:04 (5-3 pp); Vondrak (un), 15:40 (5-3 pp).
Saves: SP (Liegel) 31; HA (Moreno) 22.
SUN PRAIRIE 6
MEQUON HOMESTEAD 4
Homestead 0 2 2 — 4
Sun Prairie 2 2 2 — 6
First period: SP — T. Rauls (un), 2:40; Watters (Hamilton, Brunson), 16:54.
Second period: MH — Cassel (un), 5:29; SP — Brunson (un), 6:43 (sh); MH — Cicirello (Fricke) 8:43; SP — Watters (un) 16:56 (pp).
Third period: MH — Cassel (un), :17; Langholff (un), 2:49; SP — Wessel (T. Egli), 6:32; Watters (Hamilton), 8:40.
Saves: MH (Kolega) 36; SP (McCrary) 14.
