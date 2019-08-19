MADISON — Lauren Hope Bruemmer played to the No. 1 singles championship to headline the Sun Prairie High School girls tennis team’s season-opening competition.
Bruemmer, a junior who has qualified for twice for the WIAA state tournament, earned three wins Saturday helping the Cardinals finish fourth in the eight-team field at Quann Park in Madison.
It was the first match under new head coach, Sandee Ortiz.
“I feel very honored to be coaching at Sun Prairie High School,” said Ortiz, who coached for 21 years at Delavan-Darien. “I know the standards are high for both academics and athletics; it’s a thrill to start at a new program.”
Bruemmer began her day with a 6-2, 6-1 straight-set victory over Madison East senior Amelia Hoffman. In the semifinals Bruemmer beat Stoughton’s Annika Goetz 6-4, 6-0, before completing her perfect day with another straight-set victory, 6-0, 6-2 over rival Grace Olson of Madison Memorial.
“She had never beaten Grace before,” said Ortiz of Bruemmer. “Coaching her for the first time and watching her reaction on the court — sometimes players get too emotional and it effects their mindset — however I talked to Lauren after playing Annika in the second round after showing some frustration. I was just trying to re-direct her emotions toward the positives rather than the negatives.
“She got up 3-0 (on Olson) right off the bat, and after that was on fire.”
Senior Mackenzie Shanahan claimed the consolation championship at No. 3 singles. After losing 3-6, 3-6 to Monona Grove’s Colleen Ross, Shanahan defeated DeForest’s Sydney Hahn, 6-2, 6-0, before taking down Stoughton’s Savannah Strutzel 6-2, 6-2 in the consolation final.
“It came down to her having that senior experience. She kept the ball in play, I said to her consistency is going to be key, and she played well throughout the day,” Ortiz said.
Sun Prairie’s Alexandra Stein lost the consolation finale to Stoughton’s Fiona Prechel, 1-6, 0-6, at No. 4 singles. The sophomore defeated Madison La Follette’s Madison Feldhausen, 7-5, 6-2.
“She played her very first varsity match and lost a tough three-setter in the first round. I was pretty impressed with Alexandra for coming back to win that match with La Follette,” said Ortiz.
The No. 2 doubles tandem of seniors Emma Dorn and Jordan White finished third with a solid 6-0, 6-0 victory over Madison East.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals will play two Big Eight Conference duals this week, hosting Madison Memorial Tuesday and traveling to Beloit Memorial Thursday. Both matches begin at 4 p.m.
DANE COUNTY INVITATIONAL
At Quann Park
Team scores: Madison Memrial 40, Monona Grove 35, DeForest 27.5, Sun Prairie 22.5, Stoughton 21, McFarland 19.5, Madison East 13, Madison La Follette 7.
