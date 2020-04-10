Sun Prairie senior Mack Rosin was looking for a way to brighten both her spirits and those around during this trying time, as the coronavirus pandemic has limited everyone from personal interaction.
She found it in a video, and in the process relied on her sports background.
“I wanted to make a TikTok with my dad and we were looking through TikTok and found the video that we wanted to recreate,” said Mack.
TikTok is a video-sharing social networking service. It is used to create short dance, lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos.
“(My dad) and I and my brother were just sitting round trying to think of how we could recreate it. We wanted to do something fun while remaining in the house; we wanted to make what presence we have on social media positive,” Mack said.
And then it hit her: Hockey!
Rosin was a two-time All-Badger Conference first-team defenseman for the Cap City Cougars, Sun Prairie’s co-op girls hockey team. She played in 90 games in her career, scoring 15 goals while adding 32 assists, and led the Cougars to WIAA State Tournament appearances in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Mack will continue her hockey career in college at Marian University in Fond du Lac.
“I don’t know who said it but ‘what if we shot pucks while we did it?’ said Mack. “The next day we set up pucks in the garage and shot it.”
Mack, her father Nathan and older brother Jacob, a 2018 SPHS graduate and sophomore at UW-Stevens Point, chose “When Mom Isn’t Home Remix” by Bright Lights and City Nights. With Jacob filming and Nathan using a hockey stick as a prop for the trombone part, Mack lined up and hit 15 hockey pucks with synchronized slapshots.
And they did it in one take: “I said to my dad ‘I don’t want to practice, I just want to go.’ I knew if I practiced and got it (right), when we finally shot the video I may not be able to get it. It was kind of crazy,” she said.
Like many of her classmates Mack Rosin’s senior season has been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. She had planned on playing for the ultimate frisbee team this spring.
“It sucks,” she said. “A lot of the girls on the ultimate frisbee team are seniors as are quite a bit on the boys team, so we’ve all been talking and all we want to do is play; even if all they give us is one state tournament or even one league game, we just want to be able to go out and play.”
Rosin also would like nothing more than to participate in graduation ceremonies, whatever they may be.
“We definitely all want to walk, that’s something you think about for the longest time,” said Mack.
Rosin has been in contact with many of her friends and they have been discussing different ways to be recognized as a class.
“One of the things we’ve been talking about is a senior parade through downtown Sun Prairie. Yeah, we didn’t get to walk but here we are as a senior class. It would be a final recognition for us,” said Mack.
Mack and Nahtan also have been doing Facebook Live videos as we were walking around Sun Prairie.
“I think for me as a parent, and especially as a parent of a senior in high school, we just want to make sure we stay positive,” Nathan said. “As a family we’re getting through this while having a little fun with it.”
To access this video go to: https://youtu.be/hqCkWDrN99c
