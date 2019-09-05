The leap from Week 1 to Week 2 is always viewed closely by high school football coaches, and that didn’t go unnoticed by the Sun Prairie staff.
The Cardinals, who lost a three-point heartbreaker to Madison Memorial in the season opener, played well in all three phases of the game in a 47-7 road victory over Beloit Memorial last Friday.
“I think we shored up some things, especially special teams-wise,” said Cardinals head coach Brian Kaminski. “I think we came out with a little more energy and we were able to finish some things.”
Sun Prairie hopes to carry that momentum into Friday’s Week 3 matchup with Janesville Parker.
Against Beloit, the Cardinals out-gained the Purple Knights 328-78 in total yards. That would have been even more eye-popping had SP not given up an 80-yard touchdown run to Shelvin Garrett II.
“We never want to give up big plays like that,” Kaminski said. “That’s two weeks now that we’ve given up that big play. It’s something we have to try to stop.”
In all, the Sun Prairie defense allowed 82 yards rushing (80 on one play) and held Beloit to minus-4 yards passing.
Spearheading that defense are a pair of underclassmen linebackers. Sophomore Addison Ostrenga leads the team with 11 tackles and has one sack, while junior Jacob Hellenbrand had 10 tackles and a sack.
Junior Mekhi Gullens has eight tackles and one QB sack.
“All in all, our defense has been playing strong. Our kids are flying around and look like they’re getting more and more comfortable with making adjustments,” Kaminski said.
Two players off to terrific starts for the Cardinals, quarterback Brady Stevens and wide receiver Colin Schaefer. Stevens has completed 50 percent of his passes for 431 yards and six touchdowns while only being intercepted once. Schaefer has caught eight of those aerials for 185 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a rushing score.
“We’re going to take what the other team’s going to give us, so if we like our matchups we’re going to try and exploit that,” said Kaminski. “Brady Stevens is playing at a high level right now and Colin Schaefer is off to a tremendous start; we want to take our chances when we can.”
Senior running back Nathan Schauer, a 1,000-yard rusher a season ago, has yet to break the 100-yard barrier. However, Schauer ran for 60 yards last week while scoring two touchdowns, one on a run and one on a pass.
“We’re happy with our balance right now,” Kaminski added.
JANESVILLE PARKER
The Vikings are off to a rough start losing 41-7 to Verona and 27-7 to Janesville Craig in the first two weeks.
Parker has been out-gained 618-141 in total yardage, that includes opposing teams out-rushing them 416-202.
The Vikings return two players that earned honorable mention recognition last season, senior two-way linemen Bryce Henry and Nathan White.
This will be the final time Sun Prairie and Janesville Parker will meet in Big Eight Conference play, as the Vikings, along with Janesville Craig, will move into the Badger Conference for football next season.
“My coaching days against Parker go back to the Joe Dye days,” said Kaminski of the Hall of Fame coach. “He helped me a lot with coaching in the Big Eight. It’s going to be a team that we’re going to miss playing.”
Sun Prairie has won the last 10 meetings in the series, including a 49-7 victory last season.
Friday’s kickoff at Monterey Stadium is 7 p.m.
