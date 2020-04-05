Two former Sun Prairie athletes have not only performed well on the playing field but in the classroom as well.
Luke Williams and Richie Gilles, both members of the St. Norbert College football team last fall, were named to the Fall 2019 dean’s list.
Williams, a 2016 SPHS graduate, was a four-year offensive lineman for the Green Knights. During his four years on the football team, St. Norbert went to the Midwest Conference Championship game four times, winning one title. He was a regular starter and special team’s player.
Williams finished his required classes to earn his degree in 3 ½ years, completing his final exam in December 2019. He will plan to attend the St. Norbert College graduation ceremony when it can occur.
Gilles, a 2019 SPHS grad and freshman quarterback who led the Sun Prairie to the 2018 co-championship of the Big Eight, also made the dean’s list in his first semester of college.
