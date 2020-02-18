WAUNAKEE — The Cap City Cougars entered the game sporting an 18-4-0 record. Their opponent — the Golden Beavers of Beaver Dam — came into the game without a win on the season.
As one might expect, Cap City emerged with a blowout win; the game may have been anticlimactic, but the Cougars hit some big milestones on Saturday night in their regular-season finale while defeating the Golden Beavers, 11-0.
The first milestone came in the second period after the Cougars were already in complete control.
Up 7-0 early in the period, Amanda Bauer found the back of the net with assists from Zephryn Jager and Olivia Thompson. The assist marked the 100th of Jager’s career at Cap City.
“It’s a team-based game; I definitely couldn’t have hit 100 assists without my team,” Jager said of the accomplishment. “They have to score goals.”
Milestone number two came midway through the third period when seniors Coco Eberhard and Mack Rosin had nothing but the goalie ahead of them on a breakaway. Rosin made the cross to Eberhard, who buried the shot: her first career goal.
“It felt really great; Mack has got this way of really being able to pass pucks,” said Eberhard. I knew this team’s had my back the past four years – me being a senior – that was going to be the moment. It felt super special.”
Cap City demonstrated their abilities from the opening puck drop. The Cougars put 28 shots on goal in the first period, getting goals from Lexi Veldkamp, Camille Baker, Bauer and Lauren Bliefernicht.
Very little time was spent on the other side of the ice; Taylor Knox made just one save on the period to keep the Golden Beavers off the scoreboard.
Cap City continued attacking in the opening minutes of the second period, with Bauer (twice), Kallen Gill, Riley Ledford and Rachel Robbins finding the back of the net.
Midway through the period, with a 9-0 lead in hand, the Cougars took their foot off the gas pedal, scoring just twice — Eberhard’s goal and one earlier in the third from Baker — the rest of the way.
Knox and Izzy Hahn combined for three saves in the shutout win.
CAP CITY 11, BEAVER DAM 0
Cap City 4 5 2 — 11
Beaver Dam 0 0 0 — 0
First period: CC — Veldkamp (Banuelos), 1:55; Baker, 5:29; Bauer (Goss, Jager), 12:51 (pp); Bliefernicht (Bauer, Jager), 14:56.
Second period: CC — Bauer (Jager, Goss), 4:18; Deprey (Ledford, Gill) 6:44; Ledford (Deprey, Gill) 7:15; Bauer (Jager, Thompson) 8:19; Robbins (Banuelos), 8:37.
Third period: CC — Baker (Gill), 2:49); Eberhard (Rosin), 8:00.
Saves: BD (Okon and Albert) 46; CC (Knox and Hahn) 3.
Rock County 1
Cap City 0
In a goaltending duel, it was Rock County’s Olivia Cronin who earned the victory Thursday.
Though the Cougars found a way to keep consistent pressure on the Fury’s goalie – registering 38 shots on goal compared to just 22 for the Fury – Cronin saved all 38 to hold Cap City scoreless.
On the other end of the ice, the Fury’s Anika Einbeck netted what proved to be the game-winner midway through the second period to deal the Cougars their fourth loss of the season.
Cap City’s Lexi Holman made 21 saves in goal on the night.
With the final regular-season game complete, Cap City officially earned a share of the Badger Conference title. The Cougars will split the title with both the Rock County Fury and the Madison Metro Lynx.
“After this team is done playing, they’ll look back and appreciate it,” said Cap City head coach Jeff Thornton. “It feels like we backed into it a little bit with the loss to Rock County — and we’ll share it — but it’ll hopefully make us hungry as we get into the playoffs.”
“We’re going to go hard in practice,” added Jager. “It’s time to flip the switch.”
UP NEXT
Cap City, now 19-4-0 (10-2-0 Badger Conference) will open their postseason on Thursday, when they play the Badger Lightning. The puck is scheduled to drop at Sun Prairie Ice Arena at 6 p.m.
ROCK COUNTY 1, CAP CITY 0
Rock County 0 1 0 — 1
Cap City 0 0 0 — 0
First period: No scoring.
Second period: RC — Einbeck (Knauf), 7:31.
Third period: No scoring.
Saves: RC (Cronin) 38; CC (Holman) 21.
