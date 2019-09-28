MADISON — Sun Prairie committed four turnovers in a 27-20 Big Eight Conference loss to Madison La Follette Friday night at Lussier Stadium.
The start of the game was delayed 2 ½ hours, initially because Sun Prairie High School had a police situation where a possible active shooter was in the building (it turned out to be false) before lightning was detected, resulting in the late start.
The Cardinals (4-2 overall, 4-2 Big Eight) came into the game ranked 10th in the Associated Press Large Schools poll and tied with the Lancers for second place. La Follette (5-1, 5-1) is now all alone in second place behind Madison Memorial (6-0, 6-0), which won 30-27 over Verona on the final play of the game Friday.
Sun Prairie scored on its first possession of the night as Brady Stevens connected with Peyton Jenkins from 29 yards out. But Madison La Follette took a 13-7 halftime lead as Kavonte Shorter returned a fumble 48 yards for a score before Jaylend Brown hit paydirt with 27 seconds remaining.
The Big Eight teams traded touchdowns early in the third quarter, before the Lancers took the lead for good on Probst’s second TD pass of the game, a 14-yarder to Charlie Kunkel late in the third quarter.
A complete story will appear later and in Tuesday's Star.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie remains on the road playing Madison East on Friday. Kickoff at Breese Stevens Field is 7 p.m.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 27
SUN PRAIRIE 20
Sun Prairie 7 0 7 6 — 20
Madison La Follette 0 13 8 6 — 27
Sun Prairie — Jenkins, 29 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
La Follette — Shorter, 48 fumble recovery (Probst kick).
La Follette — Brown, 7 run (kick failed).
Sun Prairie — Gothard, 23 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
La Follette — Kunkel, 14 pass from Probst (Brown run).
La Follette — Rajkovich, 26 pass from Probst (kick failed).
Sun Prairie — Stone, 40 pass from Stevens (kick blocked).
First Downs — SP 20, ML 14. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — SP 39-146, ML 29-54. Passing Yards — SP 213, ML 164. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — SP 14-22-2, ML 9-20-1. Fumbles-lost — SP 2-2, ML 0-0. Penalties — SP 7-45, ML.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.