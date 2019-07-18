PIRANHAS 458
SAUK POOL SHARKS 192
Girls’ 8 & Under Results: 25 Meter Freestyle 1st Lily Ries 2nd Hailey Diers. 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Lily Ries 2nd Breeley Hastings 3rd Hattie Ries. 25 Meter Backstroke 1st Claire Rundahl 2nd Lily Ries 3rd Natalie Brandl. 25 Meter Breaststroke 1st Hailey Diers 3rd Claire Rundahl. 25 Meter Butterfly 1st Claire Rundahl 2nd Hailey Diers 3rd Breeley Hastings. 100 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Hattie Ries, Jersey Melrose, Adrienne Muth, Kyah Miller 2nd Hartley Storm, Zoe Belken, Charlie Maselter, Megan Spredemann. 100 Meter Medley Relay 1st Lily Ries, Natalie Brandl, Claire Rundahl, Josephine Peterson.
Girls’ 9-10 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Vivian Paske 2nd Elena Budde 3rd Adelynn Harms. 100 Meter Freestyle 1st Vivian Paske 2nd Rebecca Elliott 3rd Mackenzie Hastings. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Vivian Paske 2nd Rebecca Elliott 3rd Mackenzie Hastings. 50 Meter Breaststroke 2nd Nadine Zamane 3rd Elena Budde. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Elena Budde 2nd Adelynn Harms 3rd Erica DeBoer. 100 Meter IM 1st Adelynn Harms 2nd Michaela Loess. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Michaela Loess, Gabrielle Gearing, Erica DeBoer, Adelynn Harms. 200 Meter Medley Relay 1st Elena Budde, Vivian Paske, Rebecca Elliott, Mackenzie Hastings 3rd Madeline Mechels, Ava Moore, Nadine Zamane, Madelyn Hando.
Girls’ 11-12 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Hattie Hessling 2nd Sophie Diers. 100 Meter Freestyle 2nd Jada Danielson 3rd Layla Schneider. 50 Meter Backstroke 2nd Lainee Diers 3rd Lily Van De Wiel. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Samantha Camp 3rd Sophie Diers. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Hattie Hessling 2nd Emma Koziel 3rd Lily Van De Wiel. 100 Meter IM 2nd Lainee Diers. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Jada Danielson, Layla Schneider, Rachel Leary, Hattie Hessling 3rd Emily Sydow, Rory Sullivan, Lily Van De Wiel, Emma Koziel. 200 Meter Medley Relay 1st Sophie Diers, Samantha Camp, Hattie Hessling, Lainee Diers 2nd Lily Van De Wiel, Emily Sydow, Rory Sullivan, Layla Schneider 3rd Jada Danielson, Abigail Koziel, Emma Hando, Rachel Leary.
Girls’ 13-14 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Maeve Sullivan 3rd Brielle Laube. 200 Meter Freestyle 1st Joss Hoffman 2nd Abby Snook. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Joss Hoffman 2nd Brielle Laube 3rd Lily Breyer. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Maeve Sullivan 3rd Sydney Camp. 50 Meter Butterfly 2nd Joss Hoffman 3rd Abby Snook. 100 Meter IM 2nd Abby Snook 3rd Maeve Sullivan. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Maeve Sullivan, Mae Van De Wiel, Sydney Camp, Brielle Laube 2nd Abby Snook, Mikaiya Stampf, Lydia Budde, Joss Hoffman. 200 Meter Medley Relay 1st Grace Kline, Mae Van De Wiel, Mara Shepard, Riley McLaughlin 2nd Ellie Reeder, Julia DeBoer, Cecelia Bub, Grace Feisthammel.
Women’s 15-18 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Cassidy Carey 2nd Paige Rundahl. 200 Meter Freestyle 1st Janelle Schulz 2nd Paige Rundahl 3rd Brooke Laube. 50 Meter Backstroke 3rd Bella Snook. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Janelle Schulz 3rd Bella Snook. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Cassidy Carey 2nd Janelle Schulz. 100 Meter IM 1st Cassidy Carey 2nd Paige Rundahl. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Emily Rundahl, Cassidy Carey, Hannah Zander, Janelle Schulz. 200 Meter Medley Relay 2nd Bella Snook, Brooke Laube, Paige Rundahl, Kaitlynn Neuman.
Boys’ 8 & Under Results: 25 Meter Freestyle 3rd Luke Marshall. 50 Meter Freestyle 2nd Isaak Schneider. 25 Meter Backstroke 2nd Isaak Schneider. 25 Meter Breaststroke 3rd Joseph Budde. 25 Meter Butterfly 1st Griffin Stolte. 100 Meter Freestyle Relay 2nd Brandon Stephenson, Joseph Budde, Luke Marshall, Joseph Stephenson.
Boys’ 9-10 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 3rd Daniel Elliott. 100 Meter Freestyle 2nd Holden Hessling 3rd Daniel Elliott. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Daniel Elliott 2nd Dwyer White. 50 Meter Breaststroke 2nd Vaughn Stolte 3rd Charles Ledden. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Holden Hessling 3rd Vaughn Stolte. 100 Meter IM 1st Holden Hessling 2nd Seldon Johnson. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Daniel Elliott, Caden Hansen, Vaughn Stolte, Holden Hessling 3rd Everett O’Connor, Jonah Hubbard, Logan Stephenson, Charles Ledden. 200 Meter Medley Relay 1st Seldon Johnson, Dwyer White, Keegan Shields, Logan Stephenson.
Boys’ 11-12 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Cameron Spredemann 2nd Owen Acker 3rd Andrew Schulz. 100 Meter Freestyle 2nd John Ries 3rd Gavin LaBeau. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Coby Zander 3rd John Ries. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Owen Acker 2nd Coby Zander. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Cameron Spredemann 3rd Corvin Johnson. 100 Meter IM 1st Coby Zander 2nd Gavin LaBeau. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Gavin LaBeau, Andrew Koskelin, Alexander Robinson, Andrew Schulz. 200 Meter Medley Relay 1st Cameron Spredemann, Corvin Johnson, Coby Zander, Owen Acker.
Boys’ 13-14 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Caleb Hudson. 200 Meter Freestyle 2nd Jonas Hudson 3rd Gus Schasker. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Caleb Hudson 3rd Jonah Marshall. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Jonah Marshall 3rd Jackson Deminsky. 100 Meter IM 1st Caleb Hudson 2nd Jonah Marshall. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Caleb Hudson, Gus Schasker, Jackson Deminsky, Jonah Marshall. 200 Meter Medley Relay 3rd Jackson Deminsky, Gus Schasker, Jonas Hudson, Riley Melum.
Men’s 15-18 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Cade Roggenbauer 2nd James Werwie. 200 Meter Freestyle 1st Cade Roggenbauer 2nd James Werwie 3rd Mickey Keating. 50 Meter Backstroke 2nd James Werwie 3rd Nathan Halbach. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Nathan Halbach 3rd Campbell Sullivan. 50 Meter Butterfly 2nd Campbell Sullivan 3rd Harper Stolte. 100 Meter IM 1st Nathan Halbach 2nd Campbell Sullivan. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 2nd Harper Stolte, Jesse Hammes, Connor Tjugum, Mickey Keating. 200 Meter Medley Relay 1st Campbell Sullivan, James Werwie, Nathan Halbach, Cade Roggenbauer.
PIRANHAS 348
C.P. STINGRAYS 314
Girls’ 8 & Under Results: 25 Meter Freestyle 2nd Lily Ries 3rd Josephine Peterson. 50 Meter Freestyle 2nd Hailey Diers 3rd Breeley Hastings. 25 Meter Backstroke 1st Lily Ries 2nd Hailey Diers 3rd Natalie Brandl. 25 Meter Breaststroke 2nd Breeley Hastings 3rd Lily Ries. 25 Meter Butterfly 1st Stella Hague 2nd Hailey Diers 3rd Natalie Brandl. 100 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Stella Hague, Lily Ries, Breeley Hastings, Josephine Peterson 3rd Hattie Ries, Molly Mommaerts, Addison Nelson, Tegan Finkler. 100 Meter Medley Relay 2nd Brooklynn Grundahl, Molly Mommaerts, Lillian Thornburgh, Hattie Ries.
Girls’ 9-10 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Vivian Paske 3rd Rebecca Elliott. 100 Meter Freestyle 1st Elena Budde. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Elena Budde 3rd Sydney Grundahl. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Vivian Paske. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Rebecca Elliott 2nd Adelynn Harms. 100 Meter IM 1st Vivian Paske 3rd Elena Budde. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Michaela Loess, Braenna Stampf, Sydney Grundahl, Adelynn Harms. 200 Meter Medley Relay 1st Elena Budde, Vivian Paske, Rebecca Elliott, Mackenzie Hastings 3rd Alivea Vande Hei, Nadine Zamane, Erica DeBoer, Gabrielle Gearing.
Girls’ 11-12 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 2nd Hattie Hessling 3rd Lainee Diers. 100 Meter Freestyle 1st Hattie Hessling. 50 Meter Backstroke 2nd Lainee Diers 3rd Sophie Diers. 50 Meter Breaststroke 2nd Lainee Diers 3rd Samantha Camp. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Sophie Diers. 100 Meter IM 2nd Hattie Hessling. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 2nd Jada Danielson, Rachel Leary, Emily Sydow, Layla Schneider 3rd Rory Sullivan, Lily Van De Wiel, Abigail Koziel, Emma Koziel. 200 Meter Medley Relay 1st Sophie Diers, Samantha Camp, Hattie Hessling, Lainee Diers.
Girls’ 13-14 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Abby Snook. 200 Meter Freestyle 1st Maeve Sullivan 3rd Brielle Laube. 50 Meter Backstroke 2nd Maeve Sullivan 3rd Mikaiya Stampf. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Abby Snook 3rd Brielle Laube. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Joss Hoffman 3rd Lily Breyer. 100 Meter IM 2nd Joss Hoffman 3rd Lily Breyer. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Abby Snook, Brielle Laube, Joss Hoffman, Maeve Sullivan 2nd Grace Kline, Ellie Reeder, Cecelia Bub, Riley McLaughlin. 200 Meter Medley Relay 1st Maeve Sullivan, Abby Snook, Joss Hoffman, Brielle Laube 3rd Mikaiya Stampf, Mae Van De Wiel, Lily Breyer, Sydney Camp.
Women’s 15-18 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Janelle Schulz. 200 Meter Freestyle 2nd Cassidy Carey 3rd Emily Rundahl. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Cassidy Carey. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Janelle Schulz. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Cassidy Carey. 100 Meter IM 1st Janelle Schulz. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 2nd Brooke Laube, Brooke Crosby, Hannah Zander, Bella Snook. 200 Meter Medley Relay 1st Paige Rundahl, Janelle Schulz, Cassidy Carey, Emily Rundahl.
Boys’ 8 & Under Results: 25 Meter Freestyle 2nd Isaak Schneider. 25 Meter Backstroke 2nd Griffin Stolte 3rd Jax Richard. 25 Meter Breaststroke 2nd Joseph Budde. 25 Meter Butterfly 2nd Jax Richard. 100 Meter Freestyle Relay 2nd hixson Katz, Brandon Stephenson, Luke Marshall, Joseph Stephenson 3rd Edward Enders, Reed Hastings, Harrison OConnor, Kieran Katz. 100 Meter Medley Relay 2nd Griffin Stolte, Joseph Budde, Jax Richard, Isaak Schneider.
Boys’ 9-10 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Holden Hessling 2nd Jett Richard. 100 Meter Freestyle 1st Jett Richard 3rd Daniel Elliott. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Jett Richard. 50 Meter Breaststroke 2nd Soren Eisner. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Holden Hessling 2nd Daniel Elliott 3rd Keegan Shields. 100 Meter IM 2nd Holden Hessling 3rd Vaughn Stolte. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Holden Hessling, Corey Salathe, Daniel Elliott, Jett Richard 3rd Alex Ruttencutter, Everett O’Connor, Colin Girtom, Brady Brandt. 200 Meter Medley Relay 2nd Alex Ruttencutter, Soren Eisner, Keegan Shields, Vaughn Stolte.
Boys’ 11-12 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 2nd Coby Zander 3rd Owen Wagner. 100 Meter Freestyle 2nd Coby Zander 3rd John Ries. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Owen Acker 2nd Andrew Schulz 3rd Jonathan Emerick. 50 Meter Breaststroke 3rd Corvin Johnson. 50 Meter Butterfly 2nd Coby Zander 3rd Corvin Johnson. 100 Meter IM 2nd Owen Acker 3rd John Ries. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Owen Wagner, Andrew Schulz, Benjamin Geiszler, John Ries.
Boys’ 13-14 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Jonah Marshall 3rd Caleb Hudson. 200 Meter Freestyle 1st Caleb Hudson. 50 Meter Backstroke 3rd Jace Stolte. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Caleb Hudson 2nd Jonah Marshall. 100 Meter IM 3rd Gus Schasker. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 2nd Gus Schasker, Jackson Deminsky, Riley Melum, Jonas Hudson. 200 Meter Medley Relay 2nd Jace Stolte, Caleb Hudson, Jonah Marshall, Gus Schasker.
Men’s 15-18 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Cade Roggenbauer. 200 Meter Freestyle 2nd Cade Roggenbauer 3rd Jacob Brehmer. 50 Meter Backstroke 2nd Jacob Brehmer 3rd Campbell Sullivan. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Jacob Brehmer 3rd James Werwie. 50 Meter Butterfly 2nd Cade Roggenbauer 3rd James Werwie. 100 Meter IM 1st Nathan Halbach 2nd James Werwie 3rd James Anhalt. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Jacob Brehmer, Ben Ippolito, Harper Stolte, Cade Roggenbauer 3rd Campbell Sullivan, Luke Breyer, Avery Lodahl, Isaac Schluesche. 200 Meter Medley Relay 2nd Ben Ippolito, James Werwie, James Anhalt, Nathan Halbach 3rd Avery Lodahl, Logan Reeder, Jesse Hammes, Luke Breyer.
