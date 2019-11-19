Four members of the Sun Prairie girls cross country team received Big Eight Cross Country Academic all-conference awards.
Seniors Hannah Ray and Anna Boardman, along with juniors Kate Kopotic and Dani Thompson were recognized for both their performance on the athletic field and in the classroom.
Ray, Boardman, Kopotic and Thompson led Sun Prairie to their seventh-straight WIAA State Championships. The Cardinals finished third in Division 1 at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Nov. 2.
2019 BIG EIGHT ACADEMIC ALL-CONFERENCE
(Girls)
Lauren Pansegrau Middleton So.
Genevieve Nashold Madison West So.
Kate Kopotic Sun Prairie Jr.
Kristina Rohrer Madison West Sr.
Cecily Greblow Madison West So.
Zaira Malloy-Salgado Middleton Fr.
Annika Cutsforth Madison Memorial So.
Kiara Malloy-Salgado Middleton Jr.
Dani Thompson Sun Prairie Jr.
Natalie Rhodes Madison Memorial Jr.
Hannah Ray Sun Prairie Sr.
Maddie Ruszkiewicz Middleton So.
Anna KnueveVerona Jr.
Bella Chirafisi Middleton Jr.
Anna Boardman Sun Prairie Sr.
(Boys)
Julian Gary Madison West Sr.
Pete Hoferle Middleton Sr.
Karl Olson Madison La Follette Jr.
Christian Jaeger Madison La Follette Jr.
Aiden Manning Verona So.
Zachary Leffel Middleton Sr.
Egan Johnson Middleton Sr.
Griffin Ward Middleton So.
John Lee Madison West Jr.
A.J. Ketarkus Madison Memorial Fr.
