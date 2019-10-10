MADISON — Carson Ziegler’s goal in the 75th minute broke a 1-all tie and led the Sun Prairie boys soccer team to a 2-1 upset of fifth-ranked Madison East at Breese Stevens Field Monday.
With the score knotted 1-1 in the Big Eight Conference battle, Ziegler lofted a shot over Purgolders goalie Richard Hernandez for the game winner at the 75 minute, 12 second mark.
“We played a solid defense rest of the way to secure the epic win,” said Sun Prairie head coach Tok Kim. “The win was a great team effort, I am very proud of each and every player on this team for their efforts.”
Madison East (8-4-1 overall, 4-3-0 Big Eight) entered play ranked No. 5 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 1 poll and loaded with experience.
“As expected, Madison East came out strong dominating the match with well controlled possession game. They had no problem moving the ball into our defensive zone creating a havoc on our defensive unit,” Kim said.
However, Sun Prairie (10-6-3, 4-3-0) drew first blood. Just under 27 minutes into the match junior midfielder Nate Rice out-jumped an East defender and struck a perfectly-placed header into the net for a 1-0 Cardinal lead.
“Midway through the first half we earned a free kick in the Madison East’s defensive zone,” said Kim of what led to Rice’s fourth goal of the season. “Junior tri-captain Johnathan Trilling sent a beautifully served line drive crossing ball to the deep left corner of the goalie box.”
Madison East pulled even in the 35th minute on Jordy Foueppe’s goal, and the score remained 1-1 until halftime.
“Our four defenders — Keegan Duffy, Nathan Parrish, Jackson Karls and Mason Birkrem — did a great job containing ever dangerous Madison East attackers. Although they got into the scoring area, our defenders prevented them from get off a clean shot on goal. And when they did get shots on goal, our goalie Tanner Scherer secured the shots from finding the back of the net,” said Kim.
In the second half, the Cardinals made some adjustment to prevent the Purgolders from having easy access to our defensive zone. Although Madison East’s domination continued, percentage of their possession game were reduced considerably due to the fine defensive pressure SP applied.
Ziegler came of the bench and provided a spark for the Sun Prairie’s offense, scoring on an assist from freshman midfielder Riley Stevens in the 75th minute.
“It was Carson’s second goal of the season. The goal was set up by a Riley Stevens. Riley worked hard and out-muscled Madison East’s left back to win the ball and served a perfect cross in the middle of the penalty area, where Carson was waiting to pounce on the ball,” explained Kim.
In the closing minutes, the Purgolders pushed hard and created a couple of great scoring opportunities, but each time Scherer came up big with great saves to keep them from scoring the equalizer.
Scherer finished with six saves.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals return to the pitch Tuesday hosting Madison West in a 7 p.m. Big Eight start.
Sun Prairie then wraps up the regular season Thursday traveling to Nicolet for a 6 p.m. start.
SUN PRAIRIE 2, MADISON EAST 1
Sun Prairie 1 1 — 2
Madison East 1 0 — 1
First half: SP — Rice (Trilling), 26:52; ME — Foueppe (Cervantes).
Second half: SP — Ziegler (Stevens), 75:12.
Goalies: SP (Scherer 6); ME (Hernandez) 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.