JANESVILLE — A terrific display of offense and defense in the second half led the Sun Prairie girls basketball team to a 54-48 come-from-behind win Friday night, knocking Janesville Craig out of a first-place tie in the Big Eight Conference race in the process.
“We knew it would be tough because usually down there they shoot well,” said Cardinals head coach John Olson. “I told the kids it’s going to be a six-point game, and sure enough it was a six-point game. I don’t like to say I’m a prophet, but at least it was in our favor.”
The visiting Cardinals (4-1 overall, 3-1 Big Eight) remained one game back of league-leading Madison Memorial after outscoring the Cougars 30-23 in the second half.
Janesville Craig (4-2, 3-1) led 25-24 at the break.
“The first half we were doing something and then we talked about it at halftime. We made a little bit of a change which kept them from driving to the basket,” said Olson. “Offensively we did a little better job of taking care of the ball.”
Junior post Jazzanay Seymore led SP with 19 points while freshman Antionique Auston added 14. Junior Ashley Rae and freshman Marie Outlay chipped in 7 and 5 points, respectively.
Craig’s Claudia Fieiras led all scorers with 20.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will play to Big Eight games before the holiday break, hosting Verona Tuesday and traveling to Madison La Follette Thursday.
“Verona’s a strong-zone team, they match up and they play hard. Hopefully we can get them and then take La Follette and go into break right there with Middleton in second place, unless somebody bumps off (Madison) Memorial,” said Olson.
Both games tip off at 7:15 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 54
JANESVILLE CRAIG 48
Sun Prairie 24 30 — 54
Craig 25 23 — 48
Sun Prairie (fg-ft-pts) — Antony 1-1-3, Rademacher 1-0-2, Radlund 0-1-1, Rae 2-2-7, Strey 1-0-3, Outlay 1-2-5, Seymore 6-7-19, Auston 4-5-14. Totals — 16-18-54.
Craig — Huml 3-0-8, Magestro-Kennedy 1-0-3, Fieiras 6-6-20, Dunlavy 3-0-8, Schrader 2-4-9, Alderman 0-0-0. Totals — 15-10-48.
3-point goals — SP 4 (Rae 1, Strey 1, Outlay 1, Auston 1), JC 8 (Huml 2, Fieiras 2, Dunlavy 2, Magestro-Kennedy 1). Total fouls — SP 20, JC 20. Fouled out — Alderman.
