COTTAGE GROVE — A single stroke.
That’s all that separated Sydney O’Hearn from becoming Sun Prairie’s first golfer to qualify for the WIAA State Girls Golf Tournament since 2007.
O’Hearn shot 83 at The Oaks Golf Course during Tuesday’s Division 1 DeForest Sectional, but the senior finished one stroke behind Jefferson’s Courtney Draeger for the third and final individual qualifying position.
Draeger and Stoughton sisters Callie and Myranda Kotlowski were three individual qualifiers, while sectional champion Middleton (324) and runner-up Waunakee (357) earned team qualification for Monday and Tuesday’s WIAA State Meet.
O’Hearn shot a 41 on the front nine, parring the fourth, sixth, seventh and ninth holes.
She started the back nine birdieing the par-4 10th and finished the round parring both par-5s for a 42 and round of 83.
Seniors Natalie Tiltrum and Grace Holes were next in for Sun Prairie. Tiltrum shot a 95 (48-47) while Holmes carded a 104 with identical rounds of 52.
Freshman Sophia Royle completed the Cardinals’ scoring with a 105. Freshman Isabel Royle shot a 111.
WIAA DIVISION 1
DEFOREST SECTIONAL
At The Oaks G.C. (par 70)
**Top two teams advance to state**
Team scores: Middleton 324, Waunakee 357, Madison Memorial 364, Stoughton 372, Reedsburg 384, Sun Prairie 387, Jefferson 415, Fort Atkinson 431.
Top 5 individuals: C. Kotlowski, St, 74; M. Kotlowski, St, 75; Meier, Mid, 79; Sanderson, Mid, 79; Draeger, Jeff, 82.
Individual qualifiers: C. Kotlowski, St, 74; M. Kotlowski, St, 75; Draeger, Jeff, 82.
Sun Prairie: O’Hearn, 83; Tiltrum, 95; Holmes, 104; S. Royle, 105.
