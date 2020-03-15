During these unprecedented times where the sports world has come to an abrupt halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, our sports sections in the Hometown News Group newspapers are asking for your help, and at the same time promote your athletes and teams.
Please submit photos of your sports teams. We ask you provide complete information: identify ALL (first and last names) in the photo, what organization they are with and what they did this past season. If you'd like, provide photo credit.
Send photos directly to Managing Sports Editor Jeff Seisser: spsports@hngnews.com.
We thank you and first hope ALL of you stay healthy, and we look forward to the re-start of sports in our community and throughout the country very soon.
