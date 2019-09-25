The Sun Prairie girls swim team entered Saturday’s Sun Prairie Cardinals Invitational ranked No. 1 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association, and they showed why.
The Cardinals ran away with the team title scoring a remarkable 714 points, well ahead of runner-up and Big Eight Conference rival Madison Memorial (601) on Saturday.
Sun Prairie made a statement right from the start winning the first race of the day, the 200-yard medley relay. The quartet of Oliva Sala, Janelle Schulz, Cassidy Carey and Bree Moericke outdistanced the field in 1 minute, 49.59 seconds.
Moericke made it a two-win day after taking first in the 200 freestyle (1:58.87), while Schulz earned individual victories in the 200 IM (2:09.88) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.14).
Junior standout Sophie Fiske once again showed her dominance in the freestyle races. The defending Division 1 champion won the 50 free in :24.03 before taking first in the 100 free in :51.82.
Standing atop the podium were Grace and Oliva Sala. Grace won the 100 butterfly in 1:00.09, while her younger sister topped the 500 freestyle field in 5:12.16. Oliva Sala also won the 100 backstroke in :59.19.
Sun Prairie completed the relay sweep as the 200 freestyle team of Moericke, Tori Barnet, Schulz and Fiske won in 1:39.04, while the 400 freestyle team of Hannah Marshall, Carey, Grace Sala and Fiske tok first in 3:36.77.
SUN PRAIRIE CARDINAL INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Sun Prairie 714, Madison Memorial 601, DeForest 288, Monona Grove 198, Beloit Memorial 178, Madison East 128, Madison West 46, Middleton 34, Stevens Point 21, Madison Edgewood 11.
SUN PRAIRIE 108, VERONA 62
While it was closer than their previous meets the Cardinals continued its dominance in Big Eight Conference duals, winning at home Friday over Verona.
Sun Prairie improved to 5-0 in Big Eight duals and have now outscored their conference opponents by an average of 125-44.
The Cardinals won all three relays. The quartet of Oliva Sala, Janelle Schulz, Cassidy Carey and Sophia Fiske opened the night winning the 200 medley relay (1:50.31). The 200 freestyle team of Bree Moericke, Carey, Tori Barnet and Fiske also took first (1:40.55), before Sun Prairie completed the relay sweep with the 400 foursome of Barnet, Hannah Marshall, Moericke and Schulz winning in 3:37.44.
Fiske and Schulz each won two individual races as well. Fiske won the 200 IM (2:10.01) and 100 freestyle (:52.35), while Schulz took first in both the 200 freestyle (1:56.34) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.22).
Grace Sala (:52.35, 100 butterfly) and Carey (1:00.66, 100 breaststroke) had the other first-place finishes for the Cardinals.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie travels to Madison La Follette on Friday. The Big Eight dual begins at 5 p.m.
