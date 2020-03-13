JJ’s Club Wrestling team sent 24 youths to compete in the Rio Viking Youth Tournament on March 1.
The team performed well securing first place in 10 brackets and taking home the team trophy over second-place Waunakee Wrestling Club by a slim margin of only 0.07 points. This was the final meet of the season, with only state qualifiers and state competition remaining for the team.
First-place finishers: Austin Eschler, Carter Schmidt, Dixon Starr, Harrison O‘Connor, Jolon Hinsa, Logan Raeder, Mason Campbell, Nolan Kemp, Roberto Quintana and Taryn Callaway.
Second-place finishers: Ashton Callaway and Tucker Campbell.
Third-place finishers: Allison Starr, Cameron Rustler, Niko DeZiel, Romeo Jansen and Vraden Richardson.
Fourth-place finishers: Jacey Hinsa, Jaxon Tuchalski, Logan Eschler, Michael Kearns, Reid Rustler and Sophia DeZiel.
Fifth-place finisher: Ramon Quintana.
JJ’s Club Wrestling is sponsored by JJ’s Boxing & Wrestling LLC, a local business based in the Sun Prairie Business Park north of US-151.
