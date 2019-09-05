After losing five all-conference players and 12 seniors in all that produced 88 percent of the scoring and leading the program to its first-ever appearance in the WIAA state tournament, what will be the expectations of the 2019 team?
“Just like last year our expectation of the players and teams is to develop and grow to establish an elite program that can succeed every season; establish a program which the up and coming players would like to participate,” said second-year head coach Tok Kim.
The Cardinals went 14-5-3 overall and reached the WIAA Division 1 state tournament before falling to eventual state champion Milwaukee Marquette.
“The success we had last year was huge for the Sun Prairie soccer community,” added Kim.
The 2018 team featured arguably the best player in Sun Prairie soccer history, Kyle Hagerman. The Big Eight Conference Player of the Year and first-team All-State performer scored a single-season school record 52 goals and finished with 117 points. Among those goals were 11 game winners.
“We will not replace a prolific goal scorer Kyle Hagerman,” said Kim about the Butler University recruit. “Last year our goal was to score more goals than the opponents. However, this year our goal is to give up less goals than the opponents. We will accomplish that by playing a more possession game.”
Also graduating were All-Big Eight performers Sam Kopotic, Charlie Wagner, Andrew Shanaghan and Andrew Weddle.
Just one player returns with all-conference honors under his belt, junior Jonathan Trilling. The midfielder scored three goals (one game-winner) and added four assists for 10 points earning honorable mention laurels.
“Johnathan Trilling will lead the team in the possession game in the middle of the field, more on defensive side,” said Kim.
Another returning varsity letter winner Logan Parrish. The sophomore midfielder had three assists in his first varsity season.
“He will lead the team from the middle of the field (from the attacking side),” Kim said of Parrish.
Goalie: Tanner Scherer played a lot last season, and started the state game
“We are absolutely expecting big things from Tanner. He will be the big part of our defensive game, limiting opponents from scoring as much as possible,” said Kim.
According to Kim, the team has some hungry underclassmen who are ready to make significant contributions this season. Twin sophomores Gabe Voung (striker) and Nathan Voung (outside midfielder), along with central defender Nathan Parrish — a twin brother of Logan Parrish — look to make a splash this fall.
“We added a couple of talented freshmen, Riley Stevens and Carson Schmold, and junior midfielder Lukas Hoelzl (an exchange student from Germany) are expected to contribute well for the team,” Kim said.
Rouding out the 2019 SPHS roster are seniors Ronaldo Bello, Bryan Castrejon, Noah Michalski, Braeder Gruber, Austin Cooper, Mason Birkrem, Sean Daniel and Carson Ziegler, and juniors Jackson Karls, Keegan Duffy and Garrett Franks.
THE BIG EIGHT
Sun Prairie finished fourth (5-3-1) in the ultra-competitive Big Eight Conference last season. Verona won the conference title, followed by Middleton and Madison East.
“Like last year, Verona will be the favorite to win the conference followed by Madison East, then Madison West and then Middleton. Sun Prairie is expected to be in the middle, somewhere along with Madison Memorial,” said Kim.
