Sun Prairie’s Karen Jerg played in the 2019 Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, Calif.
This event had over 2,200 players and was the largest sanctioned tournament in the history of pickleball. The event ran from Nov. 2-10.
On Nov. 7, Jerg participated in mixed doubles, skill level 4.0, age group 70-74 and won a gold medal for the second year in a row. Along with mixed doubles partner was Rommie Maxey, of Richmond, Texas, Jerg defeated the No. 1 seed to win our event.
On Nov. 9, Jerg participated in women’s doubles, skill level 4.5, age group 70-74 with Georgie Scott from Bend, Oregon, but they eliminated after the third round of play.
- Jerg’s home courts are Wyndham Hills Community Park pickleball courts and Prairie Athletic Club.
