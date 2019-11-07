GREEN BAY - From the opening serve until the final point Sun Prairie didn’t play scared against top-ranked Hartland Arrowhead in the quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 1 State Girls Volleyball Tournament.
The eighth-seeded Cardinals gave the top-seeded and top-ranked Warhawks all they could handle before succumbing 25-22, 14-25, 20-25, 25-27 Thursday at the Resch Center.
“On paper that should have been a blowout,” said Sun Prairie head coach T.J. Rantala. “It definitely wasn’t.”
Sun Prairie (41-8), playing in their second-straight WIAA state finals and fifth state tournament since 2012, opened Arrowhead’s eyes with a first-set win, and nearly took the match to a fifth set with a fourth-set thriller.
“I’m very proud of how the girls came out tonight and battled for every single point,” Rantala said.
Junior outside hitter and University of Minnesota-Duluth recruit Payton Addink’s 13 kills led the way, while senior outside hitter and Loyola University commit K.J. McNabb added 12.
Aubrey Hamilton, headed to Notre Dame following graduation, finished with a quarterfinal match-high 26 kills and 16 digs.
“You think you’re closing the block or think you’re set up with her perfectly and then she hits around you,” said Sun Prairie senior middle blocker Kirsten Anderson, who had four total blocks.
Josie Halbleib had 35 assists and Emily Mickelson finished with 10 digs for the Cardinals.
Arrowhead (39-3) advanced to Friday’s Division 1 semifinal against fourth-seeded and two-time defending champion Burlington (38-4), a 3-2 winner over Union Grove.
